Top Tier Impact Leads Flagship Event on Climate Finance: Adaptation & Resilience Finance at COP29 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together global decision-makers from Inter-American Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, Dow Jones OPIS, and Start-Up Nation Central, Top Tier Impact's flagship event at COP29 in Baku spotlighted urgent solutions for adaptation and resilience finance. With over 150 influential attendees from finance, innovation, and policy, including leading executives, investors, and innovators, this landmark event catalyzed cross-sector partnerships to address the widening climate finance gap and drive global action.

"This is about more than financing projects—it's about creating systems that enable resilience and collaboration on a global scale. We must act decisively, and COP29 is the time to turn discussions into action," said Alessa Berg, Founder and CEO of Top Tier Impact, in her opening remarks.

The evening began with a keynote address by Inara Valiyeva, Chairperson of Baku's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, emphasizing the importance of regional partnerships in advancing adaptation measures for vulnerable areas.

Highlights of the Panels:

"Mobilizing climate finance, it's about investing in a sustainable future where resilience and innovation drive global prosperity," remarked İlkay Demirdağ, Head of Global Events at Top Tier Impact.

The night concluded with an Impact Makers session, where inspiring leaders like Hazal Evliyaoglu, (The Purest Solutions), Sheela Patel (SPARC) and Helmy Abouleish (Sekem) shared groundbreaking efforts in advancing community resilience.

Top Tier Impact's COP29 event became a key platform for addressing urgent climate challenges through cross-sector collaboration. It aimed to accelerate global partnerships and enhance capital flow for adaptation and resilience efforts.

We extend our gratitude to our partners SABAH.HUB and Avestu Capital and our sponsors Water Garden Farms, 2einvest, Artemis Growth Partners, Kidron Capital Assets LP, EcoNetix, Hydreatio, OPIS, a Dow Jones Company, Sente Ventures, The Purest Solutions, We Don't Have Time and our content partners Atlantic Council Turkey Programs Center.

Top Tier Impact is a global private network of impact investors, founders and experts committed to driving action for the world's most pressing challenges.

