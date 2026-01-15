Top-Tier IP and Technology Litigation Boutique Rebrands as Warren LLP‍

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren LLP, a leading technology litigation boutique with locations in San Francisco and New York, today announced its new name. The name change, from Warren Kash Warren LLP to Warren LLP, follows the departure of Jen Kash, who has left the firm to join Bunsow De Mory LLP where she will expand her plaintiff-side litigation practice.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Jen and wish her all the best of success in her next endeavor," said Managing Partner Erika Warren. "She will always be a mentor and dear friend, to me personally and to the firm."

Before joining Warren in March 2020, Kash served as managing partner of the San Francisco office of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where she previously worked with partners Matt and Erika Warren.

"While I'm excited to expand my practice in a new direction, I'm proud to have been a part of the Warren team," said Kash. "I'm leaving an impressive group of lawyers and I hope we have a chance to work together again."

Warren was founded by Matt Warren in 2014 with the goal of offering top-tier representation in a bespoke package. Over the past 11 years, Warren's team earned their seat at the table in some of the largest litigations facing technology companies in Silicon Valley and beyond. "We're proud of what we built," said Matt Warren, "and we're lucky to have great clients who trust us to advocate at the cutting edge of today's tech and the law developing around it."

In its first decade, Warren attorneys secured landmark victories across jurisdictions for major and emerging tech companies in cross-border disputes involving patents, trade secrets, copyrights and trademarks. An outlier for a firm of its size, Warren represents some of the largest companies in the world, including Google, Discord, HMD, and Viasat.

"As we enter the next phase of Warren LLP's evolution, we continue building our practice around our love of technology," said Erika Warren. "Our focus is and always will be representing clients in some of their most challenging disputes, to protect their businesses, and keep them advancing forward."‍

About Warren LLP

Warren is a technology-focused boutique firm with decades of experience litigating intellectual property and complex business disputes in state and federal courts as well as the International Trade Commission and commercial arbitration tribunals. The practice includes complex business disputes involving patents, trade secrets, copyrights, and trademarks, as well as antitrust, unfair competition, and contracts.

SOURCE Warren LLP