Top Tier Transaction Coordinator Announces Upcoming Mentorship: "BUILD A 6-FIGURE ONLINE CAREER IN REAL ESTATE"

New Reach Education

24 Jul, 2023

Molly Tennant of Top Tier Transaction Coordinator Announces Plans for Online Mentorship

PHOENIX, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Tier Transaction Coordinator (Top Tier TC), the brainchild of real-estate experts Molly Tennant and Pace Morby, is pleased to announce the upcoming roll-out of a mentorship program based on Molly's experience, in excess of a decade, in real estate and transaction coordination.

This strategic work has yielded hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for Top Tier Transaction Coordinator's many clients. The program, through Molly's leadership, draws upon her extensive wisdom, expertise and mentorship.

"Molly's skills are the lifeblood of my business. The first time we met, she helped me acquire close to $250M in real estate deals and the rest is history," said Pace Morby of SubTo.

A trusted asset in the real estate industry, Ms. Tennant not only serves those seeking to procure property, but also serves in the facilitation of the technical components associated with those transactions as a sophisticated and well-trained professional.

Top Tier Transaction Coordinator and Ms. Tennant will begin mentorship later this month that will incorporate knowledge of the industry and experience, where she will also share her unique vision and background. It will also feature lessons, experiences and feedback from Pace Morby of SubTo.

"She will help you create a unique real estate business model that will generate wealth with zero cash down," said Mr. Morby.

On Jul 19, 2023 Top Tier Transaction Coordinator will begin its program initially exclusive to the SubTo community, and later to all, that will allow students and clients to learn from Molly directly and offer questions for consideration, leadership and guidance.

Contact us to learn more about this exciting opportunity at [email protected]

Contact: Lauren Christiansen
Telephone: (480) 276-8166
Email: [email protected]com

