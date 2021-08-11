Top to Bottom Cyclists Discover the Secret Recipe to Their Own Mental Health

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 982,800 rotations of a bicycle wheel, Max Hobhouse and Sophie Traube, the cyclists for Top to Bottom, have discovered their thoughts on mental health. This trip of over 4,200 miles from Portland to New York City was for their health, focusing on getting outside following the lockdown from COVID. But what they discovered along the way they will carry with them forever.

"I find myself in disbelief about our journey. It seems like it went by so fast, but as well the harsh reality I have learned about mental health for my generation and myself," Sophie stated. Our society has created a solid expectation to connect on social media, especially for the younger generation, leading to isolation and comparisons. With that awareness already in their lens, Max and Sophie shared their stories along the way on Instagram but kept their focus on the journey.

This trip created time for Max and Sophie (T2B cycling team) to dig even deeper into their mental health wellness and awareness. "We started with the goal to be advocates for mental health awareness and, we will continue to do so. But what we didn't realize until the final leg is how much we would learn about our own devices for mental health," Max informed. "We each came up with items that we feel embody ourselves to be mentally healthy," said Sophie.

One night as the pair stopped for a bite to eat that entailed a pizza that satisfied their hunger and nourishment, a secret sauce recipe was shared by the owner. Perhaps that is it. Each of us must find and create our own recipe. The base may be the same, but we all need to add in our own spices.

Max was already aware of the connection between being physically active and mental health when he obtained an injury that took him out of the rowing team at the University of California, Berkeley. But to become so aware of it when you cycle every day becomes more of an eye-opening experience of how complex it can be.

"My everyday focus is getting to the next stop. It makes me aware that a focus truly helps my mental health," Max stated. "I think that's a strong component with physical health. Yes, it helps me mentally, but often, a physical health component we desire contains a goal. "it's a goal, it's a focus," Max reiterated. It's a mind that now has a purpose.

As the end of their journey is in sight, they kindly ask for just $5 through their Instagram linktree or buymeacoffee.com website.

All funds raised will go to James' Place and NAMI. All donation sites will remain open past their final mile as the fight for mental health awareness continues.

