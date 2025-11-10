Top Toy Brand LITTLEST PET SHOP Signs Global YouTube Sensation

Like Nastya as New Brand Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LITTLEST PET SHOP, the iconic collectible toy brand known for inspiring creativity and storytelling through its quirky bobblin' pets, today announced Like Nastya, one of the most popular child creators in the world, has signed on as an official brand partner.

Like Nastya, one of the most popular child creators in the world, has signed on as an official brand partner of top toy brand, LITTLEST PET SHOP.

With over 409 million subscribers across YouTube and billions of views monthly, Like Nastya has become a global phenomenon. Her family-friendly content, filled with positivity, imagination, and storytelling, resonates deeply with kids and parents alike – making her the perfect partner to help usher LITTLEST PET SHOP into its next chapter of collecting and storytelling for its fans, globally. Like Nastya's collaboration with LITTLEST PET SHOP represents the meeting of two creative worlds – both empowering kids to express themselves, tell stories, and celebrate individuality through play.

The partnership kicks off this month with a content series on Like Nastya's YouTube channel featuring LITTLEST PET SHOP toys. Additional elements of this exciting collaboration will continue to be revealed for fans through 2026, as Like Nastya and LITTLEST PET SHOP create fresh experiences, fun surprises, and new ways to play.

"LITTLEST PET SHOP has always been about imagination and creativity — two things I love bringing to my videos," said Like Nastya. "I'm so excited to partner with LPS to inspire kids everywhere to dream big and tell their own stories."

First launched more than 30 years ago, LITTLEST PET SHOP has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with over 1 billion pets sold to date. Known for its collectability, customization, and creativity, the brand continues to evolve with new ways for kids and fans to collect and share their stories. The LITTLEST PET SHOP toys were relaunched in 2024 under a licensing agreement with brand owner Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a leading games, IP and toy company, and Basic Fun! , a global marketer of toys and consumer products. The Generation 7 pets quickly became best-sellers once again, thanks to a new generation of young fans, as well as devoted long-time collectors.

"Like Nastya embodies everything LITTLEST PET SHOP stands for – imagination, self-expression, and the joy of scroll-stopping stories," said Maureen Dilger, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Basic Fun! "Together, we're creating exciting opportunities to engage a new generation of fans, while also partnering with our LPS Ambassadors to celebrate the long-time collectors who have loved this brand for decades."

"LITTLEST PET SHOP has a remarkable legacy of sparking imagination and creativity for generations," said Marianne James, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Hasbro. "Working with Like Nastya allows us to connect that legacy with today's digital generation in a way that celebrates both new fans discovering the brand and the passionate collectors who have helped keep it thriving."

For more information about the LITTLEST PET SHOP brand and product line, visit LittlestPetShop.com and follow the official @LITTLESTPETSHOP social channels, including Instagram and TikTok.

About Like Nastya

Like Nastya is the world's most-watched child content creator, with over 409 million subscribers across 21 YouTube channels in 19 languages and more than 256 billion lifetime views. Her content, rooted in positivity, imagination, and family-friendly storytelling, has built a devoted global audience across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Roblox. Recognized as one of the most trusted and family-safe creators online, Like Nastya has successfully partnered with major global brands across toys, entertainment, and lifestyle categories. The Like Nastya franchise continues to expand through music, fashion, publishing — all centered around imaginative storytelling and fun learning for kids. Like Nastya's videos reach millions of kids and families every day, with particularly strong audiences in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, India, the MENA region, and beyond. She continues to be a trusted voice for young viewers and a highly impactful brand partner, helping top-tier companies connect with the next generation in meaningful and joyful ways.

About Basic Fun, Inc.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global designer and marketer of classic, innovative children's entertainment products which strive to bring smiles to people of all ages. The Company has renowned iconic brands and a broad product portfolio that are featured in over 50,000 brick and mortar locations and online retail distribution points by 2,500+ leading retailers, distributors, and family entertainment venues in over 60 countries worldwide. Basic Fun! is dedicated to enriching lives and creating unforgettable moments through imaginative play. Basic Fun!'s global headquarters is located in Boca Raton, FL and also has offices in the UK and Hong Kong. For more information, visit basicfun.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR BASIC FUN!:

Jen Derevensky

Ren Beanie Public Relations

[email protected]

Phone: 305-788-6878

SOURCE Basic Fun!