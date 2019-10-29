Top Trends and Highlights to Come Out of 7th Annual Moms Meet WOW Summit

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual Moms Meet WOW Summit hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas on Friday, September 27–Saturday, September 28, 2019. Held at The Sheraton Arlington, the two-day healthy living and parenting conference brought together moms and influencers from across the United States and Canada. It showcased better-for-you brands, expert-led seminars, workshops, and more. This powerful event, filled with inspiration and education, joined like-minded women committed to leading a healthy lifestyle.

Moms and influencers came together for two days of inspiration and education in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Moms Meet , a division of May Media Group, LLC and the host of the WOW Summit, is a nationwide community empowering parents to raise happy, healthy families. With another successful year behind them, here's a look back at the highlights of this year's event.

1. The Exhibit Hall showcased the latest and greatest in better-for-you trends

An array of new and exciting products for families were on display from eco-friendly, natural, organic, plant-based, gluten-free, and homeopathic brands.

2. Influencers learned how to honor the oceans with sustainable fishing practices

On Friday, mom influencers gathered to learn how to grow their personal brands and connect with better-for-you companies. Over a delicious lunch provided by Wild Planet, its founder and president, William F. Carvalho, enlightened the room of influencers on the importance of fishing with sustainable methods, especially in this era of climate crisis.

3. Danny Seo's eco crafts delighted everyone young and old

Keynote speaker Danny Seo taught the crowd how to "Do Just One Thing" with his eco-minded crafts featuring an upcycled wine tote, ceramic wall art, and more. His ability to impart environmental wisdom in an entertaining manner made his presentation a fan favorite.

4. Dr. Markham shared her powerful Peaceful Parenting methods

For any parent seeking guidance when their child acts out, Dr. Laura Markham, author of Peaceful Parent, Happy Kids, offered research-based solutions centered on connection and emotion coaching. Her talk was as eye-opening as it was comforting for those wanting a harmonious household.

Learn more about attending or sponsoring the 2020 WOW Summit in Orlando, Florida.

ABOUT THE MOMS MEET WOW SUMMIT

Since 2006, May Media Group, LLC and its Moms Meet division have helped families raise their children the healthiest way possible. Moms Meet WOW Events are the only live events in the country connecting better-for-you brands directly with health-minded moms. For more information visit maymediagroup.com .

Media Contact:

Victoria Zeitz

856.753.3800

227938@email4pr.com

SOURCE May Media Group, LLC

Related Links

http://maymediagroup.com

