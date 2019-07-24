Top Trends for the Primary Caregiver taking care of Dad

LARGO, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Liberty male external catheter for urinary management, is sharing trends for caregivers that support the 5 million men in the United States that are managing incontinence. Men's Liberty is a convenient, easy to use alternative solution to diapers, pads and condom catheters and one unit can be worn for up to 24 hours making it a great solution for caregivers. Most men are still able to lead vibrant and active lives with support of a primary caregiver, and here are some top trends that can help make the relationship easier:

Listen

Being reliant on care may have a significant impact on your dad's sense of self. Listen carefully to what he says with words, behavior and body language. Check in to understand his needs and how he would like to be supported. Know when to probe and when to pull back.

Gain agreement

Help dad maintain his dignity by asking open ended questions and getting agreement whenever possible. Preserve his power to make choices whenever possible. For example, ask how deeply dad wants you to be involved in medical appointments or creating a daily care schedule.

Monitor for small signs of big problems

Particularly if dad is managing incontinence, skin care is critical. Small rashes can quickly become big problems. Head off trouble with an incontinence management plan that protects dad's skin from moisture and keeps him dry. Men's Liberty offers an easy to use urine collection system that can be applied once a day and will keep him dry all day and night. Unlike absorbents, Men's Liberty is discreet, odor free and covered by Medicare, VA / TriCare and more than 3,000 insurance plans.

Review medications

Incontinence is a medical condition and can stem from a number of causes. Talk with dad about consulting his provider. Prostate health, certain kinds of medications and chronic health conditions, when addressed, can improve incontinence symptoms.

Make sure dad stays hydrated

Maintaining a healthy diet and adequate hydration will support dad's overall health. Dehydration can aggravate incontinence, so be sure water is always available.

See the dad beyond the diagnosis

There are still many things that make your dad the unique man he always was. Make an effort to connect with him as a full human being, not merely a collection of conditions. Strive to find new ways to bond, have meaningful conversations and explore new paths in your relationship.

About BioDerm

BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement and skin protection. BioDerm's Men's Liberty™ device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that dependably replaces diapers, pads and condom catheters. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com.

