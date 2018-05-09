NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Trends in Hot Drinks 2018 - The latest trends in hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks



Summary

Consumers are heavily driven by the Sensory & Indulgence mega-trend over non-alcoholic beverage purchases including hot drinks; seeking enjoyable and unique consumption experience.Consumers want hot drinks to cater to various desires, such as quality, convenience, excitement, or specific needs including lifestyles or health.



They are seeking more exciting hot drink flavors or varieties, and do not want to customize on quality and taste, even for products that offer easy preparation.



While consumers like to seek enjoyable sensory experience, the Comfort & Uncertainty mega-trend has equally strong influence over hot drink purchases, with consumers opting for their trustworthy brands and products.



Also, since many of consumers (64% globally) consume hot drinks on a regular basis, they want them to be healthy and functional, as well as suiting their lifestyles. Hot drink producers, therefore, need to keep up with changing consumer trends to develop cutting-edge innovations to win against the competition.



The hot drink sector represents a dynamic space for growth as consumers' quest for convenience and experimentation is important to the role of new product development of hot drinks. Overarching themes include superfood formulation involved in hot drinks, catering to the consumers' needs of satisfying connoisseurship and convenience, personalization, the rise of alternative latte drinks, and experimental hot drinks.



"Top Trends in Hot Drinks 2018", examines the key consumer behaviors which are shaping preferences within this space, and subsequently how this is translating into innovation and future opportunities.



Key takeaways from the report include -

- Consumers are seeking quality hot drinks yet do not want a complicated preparation process.

- Consumers are growing tired of existing beverage categories. They are seeking more exciting flavors and varieties.

- Health can be one of great interests among consumers, yet they do not want to compromise the taste for health benefits.

- With expanding consumer lifestyles and the rise of new diets (e.g. vegan), hot drink producers need to keep up with the changes.



Companies Mentioned: Four Sigmatic, Heath & Heather, Quaker, Fortnum & Mason, Astra, Jack Daniel's, Keurig, Tetley, TrueSmart, Bad Heibrunner, Pagès, Mamaearth, Tea Forte, House Wellness Foods, Coca-Cola, Califia Farms, Ito En, Nestle



Scope

Reasons to buy

- Identify how brands can innovate to engage consumers as well as showcasing best-in-class innovation examples throughout.

- Learn what consumer behavior is driving innovation using GlobalData's latest consumer research.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.



