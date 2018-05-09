NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Trends in Savory Snacks 2018 - Exploring the potato chips savory biscuits/crackers, and any other savory snack categories



Summary

Consumers continue to lead busy lives and snacking often plays an essential part in that on-the-go lifestyle.Snacking allows consumers to reserve energy for longer without needing time or space; however, it can also be seen to have a negative impact on health.



Growing concerns around sugar-salt and artificial ingredients, alongside general boredom with traditional snacking options, are driving consumers away from traditional snacks, whether towards healthier choices, broader influences from other cultures, or increased novelty factors.



The savory snack sector represents a dynamic space for growth as consumers' quest for convenience, and experimentation is important to the role of new product development. Furthermore, there is a huge opportunity for visually attractive savory snack products driven by use of social media.



Consumers use social media to share images of food and drink frequently, especially for the younger age range.At the same time, sharing images with friends was the most popular reason for use of social media.



Creating savory snack that consumers would want to share can be a boost for experimental products.



In terms of future potential in this space, there is significant interest in use of smart technology for enhanced transparency in savory snack products. Smart technology is already altering the way individuals shop, and this will no doubt integrate into the savory snack segment as a means of behavioral monitoring and moderation since consumers are still weary about the negative impact on health "snacking" can have.



"Top Trends in Savory Snacks 2018", examines the key consumer behaviors which are shaping preferences within this space, and subsequently how this is translating into innovation and future opportunities.Overarching themes include insect proteins and a new level of transparency using smart technology.



Key Takeaways of the report include -

- Consumers seek new types of protein other than whey- or plant-based.

- Consumer care about where their food and drinks come from, thus demand for transparency is becoming high.

- Visual impact of savory snacks is also becoming important thanks to wide usage of social media such as Instagram.



Scope

