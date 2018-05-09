NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Trends in Toiletries and Hygiene 2018 - Exploring the oral hygiene, personal hygiene, and feminine hygiene categories



Summary

Concerns around chemical ingredients, alongside fatigue with traditional toiletries and hygiene products, are driving consumers toward more 'natural' choices that use minimal ingredients or organic formulations, and products that excite the senses. As plastic becomes increasingly pinpointed as a contributor toward environmental degradation, pressure continues to mount on manufacturers to develop efficient products which are sustainable.



While consumers like to opt for trustworthy brands, they are equally driven by the Individualism & Expression mega-trend. This highlights how consumers seek products that target their specific lifestyles, and creates opportunities for brands to tailor their products toward specific activities and/or occasions.Further, as consumers integrate their lifestyles with digital technology, smart tools and applications are essential in reigniting the category and engaging digitally adept consumers.



The toiletries and hygiene sector represents a highly dynamic space for growth as consumers' quest for efficacy continues to evolve. Key trends discussed within this report include sustainability, the wellness revolution, hyper-specific products, the alignment with digital technologies, and the novelty factor.



"Top Trends in Toiletries and Hygiene 2018", report focuses on outlining the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the toiletries and hygiene sector. Specifically, these include NPD that align with environmental concerns, the ongoing wellness revolution, the desire for novel and targeted solutions, and digital lifestyles.



Key takeaways from the report -

- Over two thirds of global consumers agree that they are most likely to purchase products developed for their lifestyle.

- Over a third of global consumers are motivated to try new flavors and fragrances by curiosity.

- Over two thirds of global consumers believe that living an ethical or sustainable lifestyle is important or very important in creating a feeling of wellbeing or wellness.



Companies Mentioned: Yuni Beauty; Love, Beauty, and Planet; Organyc, St. Ives, Yves Rocher, David's, Dettol, HE Advanced Grooming, Jive Vrksa, Lever Ayush, AquaBliss, Jean & Len Philosophie; Duke Cannon Supply Co.; L'Oreal; Bilou; Olivina Men; Boscsia; Amabrush; Natural Cycles; Kolibree; Pink Parcel; Dollar Shave Club; Sudz Club; Kobayashi Riff; Adidas; Frezza; Soapmax



Scope

Reasons to buy

- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.



