Top UGG Boots & Slippers Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: UGG Savings Rated by Retail Fuse
Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best UGG boots & slippers deals for shoppers in 2019
Nov 29, 2019, 02:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best UGG Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on UGG boots and slippers for women, men and kids.
Best UGG deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of UGG boots & slippers at Amazon - UGGs' signature grade-A sheepskin shoes & UGGpure wool liners are available in an array of styles for men, women & kids
- Save up to 36% on snow & ankle boots, slippers & slip-ons from UGG - save on a wide range of top-rated shoes & slippers for men, women & kids at Walmart
- Save up to 25% on top-rated UGG boots for men, women & kids at Amazon
- Save up to 25% on best-selling UGG slippers and loafers at Amazon
- Up to 60% off at the UGG holiday sale at UGG.com - deals available on shoes, boots, socks & more clothing for men and women
- Save up to 50% on select UGG boots and slippers at Anthropologie.com
- Save up to 25% on Ugg boots and slippers for men, women & kids at Macy's
- Save on UGG boots, sandals, slippers & shoes at the Zappos online store
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
UGG boots are the footwear of choice among young American women, though men and kids have been seen wearing these sheepskin boots from fall to winter too. Although UGG boots gained popularity because they feel like bedroom slippers, there are actual UGG slippers for sale. Having this variety enables people to switch from boots to slippers without much difference in comfort.
What is the history behind Black Friday? Black Friday is so-called for the increased sales that stores achieve during the holiday weekend following Thanksgiving, which often allows these retailers to generate significant revenue and go 'into the black'.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article