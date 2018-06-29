Top Unified Communications Provider Unify Square Announces Series C Round

On the heels of its most successful fiscal year to-date, the new funding will allow Unify Square to accelerate go-to-market sales and marketing efforts and fuel new software engineering initiatives. The capital infusion will also work to accelerate and broaden the Unify Square PowerSuite software product line, especially across the Microsoft Intelligent Communications platform, and to further boost the set of Unify Square Microsoft Teams services.

"At PRIMEPULSE, we pride ourselves on investing in strong markets with growth potential as well as technology leaders and Unify Square checked all the boxes in the unified communications and collaboration industry," said Klaus Weinmann, chairman of the board at PRIMEPULSE. "As unified communications technology continues to become more integral to global business, Unify Square has a clear vision for expanding its services to a broader audience. We are looking forward to helping them execute against that vision and acquire the next wave of customers looking to fully optimize their Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business strategies."

"Coming off of being named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor and acknowledgement by Nemertes for top customer ratings, this investment is a tipping point for us to propel our growth and make an impact on large enterprises looking to improve end-user productivity," said John Case, CEO of Unify Square. "In PRIMEPULSE, we've found the right partner that can help us make our vision a reality. In particular, PRIMEPULSE cleared the way to start a partnering dialogue with CANCOM SE, one of the leading providers of IT services and solutions in Germany."

This investment brings Unify Square's total funding to nearly $45 million following its Series B round in February of 2015. Earlier this year, Unify Square announced three new services for companies to successfully transition to and thrive with Microsoft Teams, including PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services for Teams, Teams Transformation Services™, and Teams User Adoption Services. To learn more about Unify Square, visit www.unifysquare.com.

About Unify Square

Unify Square's software, consulting, and cloud managed services power the world's largest Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business (SfB) deployments. Built on innovative technology, our solutions create actionable insights and help enterprises transform their unified communications infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade service availability, data-driven end-user satisfaction, and double-digit ROI increases. Founded by SfB product visionaries, Unify Square is one of Microsoft's global elite partners. Our software and services have delivered value to more than 5 million Skype for Business/Teams seats, in over 275 global enterprises across more than 50 countries in most major industry verticals.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia, and Lithuania.

About PRIMEPULSE

PRIMEPULSE is a dynamic global investment holding based in Munich. Its focus is on investments in companies in promising business areas. The PRIMEPULSE Group portfolio currently covers the areas of IT, industrial automation, electronics, e-Business, air technology, and gardentech. A total of about 80 associated companies worldwide belong to the powerful PRIMEPULSE network.

PRIMEPULSE pursues a long-term, value-oriented investment approach and sees itself as a strategic partner of its Group companies, actively supporting them in their growth ambitions. Behind PRIMEPULSE are Raymond Kober, Klaus Weinmann, and Stefan Kober, the founders of TecDAX-listed CANCOM SE with over 25 years of digital expertise.

Find out more at www.primepulse.de.

