Top United Nations Automotive Working Group for Automated Vehicle Validation to Meet at the 2019 Washington, D.C. Auto Show

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 50 members of group to discuss autonomous vehicles in Washington, D.C.

Group will hold meetings prior to show's MobilityTalks International® Global Conference and SAE National Government Meeting

More than 50 representatives from 40 countries around the world, all focused on automated vehicles and part of a United Nations Economic Commission Europe Working Group 29, will be meeting on April 1 and 2, prior to the next Washington D.C. Auto Show's MobilityTalks International® conference, Washington Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell announced today. The group is the United Nations World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP 29) Informal Working Group Validation Method for Automated Driving (VMAD) under the Groupe de Rapporteurs Vehicle Automation (GRVA).

"The attendance of this group which is leading the creation of vitally important rules and regulations to govern autonomous vehicles is another sign of the growth of the Washington Auto Show's MobilityTalks on the world stage," O'Donnell said. "The auto show is proud to have a part in not just the discussion on, but the creation of, the rules for self-driving vehicles."

The group's members will be meeting during the Washington D.C. Auto Show's MobilityTalks International , a major global conference on automotive regulatory issues that will be focused in 2019 on autonomous vehicles and self-driving. The U.N. Working Group meets several times a year around the world, most recently in Hongzhou, China.

Top members of the group at the April meeting include: Co-Chairs Takao Onoda, Director General Japan Automobile Standards Internationalization Center and Dr. Peter Striekwold, Manager Vehicle Standards Development, RDW Japan. Co-Secretaries for the organization are Ryuzo Oshita, Professional Partner, Tokyo Engineering Division, Toyota Motor Company; and Bill Gouse, SAE International

MobilityTalks International

Sponsored by The Washington Auto Show, MobilityTalks International® gathers government policy makers from around the world to exchange ideas on best practices related to the development and regulation of connected and autonomous vehicles. Organized and sponsored by The Washington D.C. Auto Show, MobilityTalks will take place April 3 and April 4, 2019, both on Capitol Hill and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

For more information on MobilityTalks and The Washington, D.C. Auto Show please visit:

www.washingtonautoshow.com.

Also:

Twitter: @MobilityTalks

Facebook: /MobilityTalksInternational

Instagram: WashAutoShow

SOURCE Washington Auto Show

Related Links

https://www.washingtonautoshow.com

