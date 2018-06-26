Top U.S. Affiliate Marketers to Gather at Annual Rakuten Marketing DealMaker Event - New York, June 27-28

DealMaker 2018 will deliver inspiring insights from industry thought-leaders and digital marketing experts on key topics that include affiliate marketing performance strategies, the latest in affiliate technology, artificial intelligence, best practices for driving improved consumer experiences and more. Chief Behavioral Officer of Maritz, Charlotte Blank, will keynote this event, sharing her research and expertise in social psychology and behavioral economics, and how an understanding of human behavior can lead to more holistic engagement. The event also features topical breakout sessions focused on the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), global expansion, on-site training and attendee networking.

"Delivering exceptional ad experiences is paramount in today's digital marketing arena," stated Rakuten Marketing President Stuart Simms. "In the current environment, performance-driven marketing requires innovation and a keen focus on the customer. Rakuten Marketing DealMaker is an ideal event where industry experts gain valuable insight and guidance to drive higher performing campaigns – all in an enjoyable and professional networking environment."

As a recognized industry leader and technology provider, Rakuten Marketing is at the forefront of an industry undergoing radical technological, economic and regulatory changes. The company is an innovative thought-leader and technology provider of artificial intelligence (AI), including data science, machine learning and predictive modeling, as noted in the Forbes audit of top employers hiring AI talent. The company's DealMaker event will feature top executives on hand to discuss pressing industry topics. Team leads will engage with brands to share thoughts and recommendations on award-winning campaign strategies, appropriate and profitable use of data in campaign delivery, regulatory engagement, and technology deployment.

Hundreds of companies in attendance took away new strategies, content and ideas that help increase their network performance following last year's event. Attending advertisers, which represented nearly 60 percent of U.S. network revenue, saw an increase in sales of more than 12 percent year-over-year. Attending publishers accounted for more than 76 percent of US network revenue.

DealMaker 2018 is being held at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. Rakuten Marketing will award the best in performance marketing at the Rakuten Marketing Golden Link Awards the evening of June 27. The full Rakuten Marketing DealMaker agenda and open registration for DealMaker 2018 can be found at https://rakutenmarketing.com/events. For more information about Rakuten Marketing, visit https://rakutenmarketing.com.

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Australia, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or learn more at https://rakutenmarketing.com.

