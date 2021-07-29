Top U.S. Homebuilder Announces Grand Opening in Fast-Growing Parker, CO

Located along Parker's vibrant Mainstreet, Enclave at Pine Grove gives residents prime access to shopping and dining in historic downtown Parker, plus close proximity to the city's extensive park and trail system. The Denver Tech Center (DTC), downtown Denver and Denver International Airport (DIA) are also just a short drive away.

Interested homebuyers and agents are invited to visit the community to tour the model and explore available homes.

Get directions and community information at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PineGroveCO.

More About Enclave at Pine Grove:

5 ranch and two-story floor plans from the upper $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms

2 to 5 bathrooms

1,673 to 3,616 square feet

2- to 3-bay garage

Open-concept layouts with well-appointed kitchens, private home offices, spacious lofts (select plans) and more

Options (depending on plan): covered patios, extended kitchens, chef's kitchens, main-floor bedrooms, finished basements with media rooms and more

Sales Center:

10995 Wooden Pole Drive

Parker, CO 80134

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 720-216-5938.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 30 markets across the U.S., offering title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

