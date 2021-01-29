Top VC Lists Verifiable In "The New Tech Stack" For Digital Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verifiable, an API-first platform that automates healthcare provider license verification, credentialing and monitoring, has been included in Andreessen Horowitz's recent report on the "The New Tech Stack For Virtual Care Delivery." Andreessen Horowitz is one of Silicon Valley's most well-known venture capital firms known for backing entrepreneurs that are building the future through technology. In addition to well-known exits such as Airbnb, Box, Slack, and Facebook, their current portfolio includes digital health companies, such as Omada Health, Cedar Health, Komodo Health, Human API and others.

Julie Yoo, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and the report's author, points out that many digital health companies have struggled to utilize inflexible, non-interoperable legacy healthcare IT systems that break at scale, or have needed to invest heavily in building their own from scratch. Yoo states that recent growth in the digital health market has reached a "tipping point" in both size and rate of growth; however, which has given rise to companies like Verifiable that are part of the "New Tech Stack for Virtual First Care."

Tracking the recent growth in the overall digital health market, Yoo's analysis identifies that more than 1,000 full-stack digital health companies have been started in the past three years. Yoo points out that historically, many digital health companies often faced operational and technical tradeoffs as it previously required them to build their internally tech stacks from scratch.

However, Yoo asserts that new wave API-first companies, like Verifiable, are providing configurable point solutions that can easily plug in and tip the scales of the "buy vs. build" decision, thus allowing digital health companies to reinvest the efficiencies and cost-savings back into delivering great care and value for their end users.

"In the same way that Plaid, Stripe and AWS abstracted out entire layers of infrastructure and dramatically reduced the cost and time to stand up a new tech business, these health-tech companies are now allowing digital health startups to accelerate their time to market and really focus on the higher-order elements of their products and services to deliver game-changing care to patients," Yoo said in a statement.

"Being an API-first platform and connected directly to thousands of primary sources, Verifiable can verify and monitor health provider credentials in real-time while directly integrating into the systems innovative virtual care organizations rely on most — including their ATS and onboarding flows or even into CRMs like Salesforce," said Nick Macario, CEO of Verifiable.

Macario further points out the benefits: "This allows rapidly-growing virtual care organizations to quickly scale to meet rising demand, streamline back office operations, and deliver a positive experience to providers in their network."

View the full report & presentation from Andreessen Horowitz. For more information on Verifiable, please reach out to [email protected].

About Verifiable

Verifiable is an API-first platform that automates primary source verifications in seconds, to streamline healthcare provider credentialing and simplify network management. Verifiable connects to hundreds of primary sources to perform real-time monitoring and deliver nearly instantaneous provider data results that can be integrated into any operational system or workflow — saving time, reducing costs and improving compliance. Verifiable works with innovative healthcare clients, like Talkspace, Lyra Health, Verge Health, Forward, and Sesame, to power the new models of digital healthcare delivery. Verifiable is a proud YCombinator company with investors including Tiger Global, Liquid2 Ventures, Struck Capital and Soma Capita. Learn more at verifiable.com.

Press Contact:



Scott Rupp

9414487566

http://millerrupp.com

SOURCE Verifiable

Related Links

http://verifiable.com

