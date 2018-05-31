Top VCSEL Makers Choose ClassOne Plating Systems

KALISPELL, Mont., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has announced the sale of its Solstice® Electroplating Systems to the industry's leading providers of VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) devices in recent months. The announcement was made by ClassOne Group CEO, Byron Exarcos.

ClassOne Solstice Electroplating System

"This is an important trend. We're observing unprecedented demand for VCSEL manufacturing capacity to support 3D sensing, fiber-optic communications, and laser-based materials processing," said Exarcos. "At the same time, we see that compound semiconductor manufacturers are migrating production from wet-benches to automated single-wafer plating. The strong upturn in our Solstice sales reflects this. Our Solstice platform provides state-of-the-art automation and control, with industry-leading uniformity and throughput. At half the cost of competitive products, Solstice has become the platform of choice for manufacturers who use smaller substrates."

ClassOne has developed several proprietary high-performance Solstice processing chambers that are of particular interest to VCSEL manufacturers who require high-speed, high-quality cost-cutting plating using materials such as Gold, Nickel or Copper.

"Compound semiconductor makers are looking for maximum flexibility," explained Exarcos. "They like the fact that Solstice can run multiple wafer sizes simultaneously, and that the platform can be configured for a wide variety of wet processes beyond electroplating. These include Metal Lift Off, Resist Strip, Gold Deplate, UBM Etch, KOH Etch, Anodizing, and more—all from a single automated platform. We call this Plating-Plus™, and it can eliminate the need to purchase additional downstream tools."

Exarcos emphasized that in addition to system performance, VCSEL manufacturers are attracted to Solstice's exceptional affordability. The ≤200mm Solstice systems are priced at roughly half the cost of comparable 300mm systems from the large equipment manufacturers.

Solstice is a family of electroplating tools that includes Solstice S8 and S4, which are 8- and 4-chamber systems that can deliver throughputs of up to 75 wph. Multiple wet-process chambers enable the tools to perform multiple processes in-line simultaneously. ClassOne also offers the semi-automated Solstice LT specifically for process development and low-volume applications.

All Solstice customers enjoy access to the services of ClassOne's world-class applications lab, which offers advanced equipment and expert technical support in developing and optimizing customized wet-process applications.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology (www.classone.com), headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, develops and provides innovative new wet-chemical equipment solutions, including electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers, spray solvent tools, and more. The company's tools are specifically designed for budget-conscious users of ≤200mm substrates, many of whom are in emerging markets underserved by the larger equipment manufacturers. Based in Kalispell, Montana, ClassOne Technology offers decades of experience from industry veterans dedicated to the tradition of delivering advanced performance and quality for much less. Because of their unique affordability, the company's tools have been described as delivering "Advanced Wet Processing for the Rest of Us."

About ClassOne Equipment

Sister company ClassOne Equipment (www.classoneequipment.com), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is long respected as the industry's premier provider of refurbished major-brand processing tools, with over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. The company supplies turnkey equipment solutions that include state-of-the-art refurbishment, warranty, installation, service, support and spare parts.

Solstice® and Plating-Plus™ are trademarks of ClassOne Technology.

