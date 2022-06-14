Top Vegan Influencer Danielle Brown (@healthygirlkitchen) with 4.6M Followers Launches Limited Edition Brownie Banana Bread Mix Line with GoNanas June 12th

Danielle's plant-based recipes not only are popular among the vegan community, but also anyone interested in trying plant-based meals. Danielle is one of the fastest growing food bloggers ever through her engaging content and trendy recipe content style, as her audience has further grown more than a million followers in the past 25 days.

Danielle had been teasing an upcoming collaboration; a co-branded partnership with GoNanas. Emphasizing healthy, quality ingredients, and most importantly, indulgent taste. GoNanas is a women-owned brand with vegan, gluten free and allergen-friendly banana bread mixes that come in a variety of decadent flavors. GoNanas was started by Annie and Morgan, who were neighbors and best friends at the University of Michigan, where they met Danielle. Their specialty is limited edition mix flavors that they drop online every month (sometimes multiple times a month) that sell out within days if not hours.

GoNanas and HealthyGirl Kitchen has launched two co-branded flavors of banana bread mixes (Caramel Brownie Banana Bread and their new and improved Fudge Brownie) as well as a new flavor of GoNanas instant banana bread packets (Brownie Batter Instant Banana Bread).

Annie & Morgan recognized Danielle as the perfect person to launch their co-branded line of banana bread with Danielle's own twist. "We're SO excited to be working with Danielle at @healthygirlkitchen for the FIRST EVER Brownie Banana Bread Mix Line. These are our most indulgent flavors we've ever made" says Morgan Lerner, " and she is truly changing the world by being a non-judgemental vegan and showing every person that eating vegan food can be indulgent, delicious, AND good for you.".

Christina Brennan, Danielle's agent and the President of the Digital Renegades says, "There is something special when you put together one of the top influencers Danielle Brown, who cares so much about delivering quality content to her community, and a brand lead by two powerhouse women. You are not going to miss this tasty collaboration."

HealthyGirl Kitchen LLC X GoNanas co-branded, limited edition line launched June 12th at 8pm ET sharp, and will only be available while supplies last. Visit here to buy.

CONTACT: William Martin, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Renegades