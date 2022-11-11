Top Veterans Franchise Award Winner 360clean Honors Franchisees and Staff on Veterans Day

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360clean, a rapidly expanding leader in the commercial cleaning industry, is honoring its franchisees and staff on Veterans Day. Known for its commitment to hiring veterans whenever possible and franchise opportunities for owners who have served the country, 360clean is a member of VetFran and was also named a Top Franchise for Veterans 2022 by Franchise Business Review. According to 360clean CEO and Founder Barry Bodiford, the franchisees at 75 locations nationwide have brought success and strategies to the brand, but the dedication and teamwork shown by veteran-owned franchises is truly noteworthy.

360clean was selected as one of just 80 brands nationwide to receive the Top Franchises for Veterans Satisfaction Award in 2022 from Franchise Business Review. The independent research firm surveyed thousands of franchisees and made reviews available so that prospective business owners can understand which franchises are top opportunities based on actual experiences and satisfaction of other veteran franchise owners. Lorenzo Bates, a U.S. Navy veteran and 360clean franchisee owner in Greenville, South Carolina, received the company's Top Gun Award in 2020 and 2021 for top producers from 360clean CEO and Founder Barry Bodiford. He also received the Franchisee of the Year Award in 2020 and the Rookie of the Year Award in 2018.

"At 360clean we are honored to have so many military veterans that have joined our family of franchise owners," Bodiford said. "We have great respect for their dedication to our country. It's remarkable to see how well their skills from the military coincide with their experience in successfully building and developing a 360clean franchise."

Bodiford added that 360clean currently has 15 veteran-owned franchises ranging across the east coast and southern states. He noted the brand's veteran owners and staff members exhibit discipline and work ethics learned in the front line and transfer them to the forefront of their business, which translates to success. Veteran franchisee Lorenzo Bates of Greenville, South Carolina, said one of the advantages of being a 360clean owner is the support and networking opportunities franchisees receive.

"I served eight years in the US Navy," Bates said. "I was considering owning a franchise because I wanted to leverage a business that was already established in marketing, branding, and had systems in place. The reasons veterans make excellent entrepreneurs after military duty is the commitment, discipline, and resilience developed during their time in the military which are paramount to becoming a successful business owner. I have been a 360clean franchise owner for five years, and I am one of the top producers within the company. I would gladly do it all over again!"

Bodiford added that 360clean supports franchisees with an Annual Franchise Reunion in February and a reCHARGE Retreat in August which allows franchisees from throughout the country the chance to collaborate and learn more from other franchisees.

"If you are familiar with the phrase 'Iron Sharpens Iron,' this is a phrase we refer to a lot to reference the impact teamwork has on success," Bodiford said.

360clean was recently identified by independent research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of just 80 franchise brands named as an award-winning franchise in its 2022 report on the Top Franchises for Veterans. To identify the companies on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,500 franchise owners representing more than 300 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

"Veterans are a critical part of franchising's success, and franchising needs more business owners with the leadership skills, resilience, and can-do attitude of veterans," said Eric Stites, Founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Not all franchises are created equal, but the 80 brands on our list of the Top Franchises for Veterans have satisfaction ratings by their veteran owners that are 10-30% higher on average. That's why we do what we do…we survey thousands of franchisees every year and make those reviews available to prospective business owners to help them understand which franchises are the top opportunities based on the actual experiences and satisfaction of other veteran franchise owners."

With a low overhead business model that is consistently ranked among the top low-cost franchises, 360clean has provided many with the ability to achieve their dream of business ownership. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/top-franchises/360clean/

Bodiford added that 360clean franchisees are committed to giving back in the communities they serve, including fundraisers for Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Veterans Day, a school for disabled children in Charleston, and partnering with a non-profit organization that employs men recently released from prison to print employee uniform shirts.

