Top Water And Energy Experts Come Together And Connect For A Better Future At AclaraConnect Conference

With an outstanding agenda and roster of speakers, attendees will hear from the best and the brightest about how the right combination of smart infrastructure solutions, creativity and expertise can help them address the opportunities, challenges, and priorities they face today.

This year's program will include sessions by:

NV Energy about how the investor-owned utility improved situational awareness for substations on the utility's diverse networks with a grid monitoring program.

about how the investor-owned utility improved situational awareness for substations on the utility's diverse networks with a grid monitoring program. Southern California Gas Company on how to improve call center operations by using data to manage high-bill complaints, inquiries about changes to bills, and information requests.

on how to improve call center operations by using data to manage high-bill complaints, inquiries about changes to bills, and information requests. Magic Valley Electric Cooperative on tackling the challenges of smart grid reliability.

on tackling the challenges of smart grid reliability. DC Water on the methods used to keep a program to replace 90,000 smart meters ahead of schedule and on budget.

on the methods used to keep a program to replace 90,000 smart meters ahead of schedule and on budget. Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative and Tideland Electric Membership Corporation on their experiences with algorithmic fault detection and localization.

and on their experiences with algorithmic fault detection and localization. Zpryme discussing the results of research about where utilities are investing in distribution automation and how they expect their strategies to change in the years ahead.

discussing the results of research about where utilities are investing in distribution automation and how they expect their strategies to change in the years ahead. Frost & Sullivan about how demand-side management could play an important role in mitigating possible load issues caused by new distributed technologies and electric vehicles.

about how demand-side management could play an important role in mitigating possible load issues caused by new distributed technologies and electric vehicles. Northeast Group on how different geographic regions of the world present unique drivers and challenges for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).

on how different geographic regions of the world present unique drivers and challenges for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). Navigant Consulting about the transformational shift driving the energy sector and causing massive disruption across the energy value chain.

"Our speakers will provide participants in the conference with a well-rounded understanding of the current and future states of the electric, water, and gas utility industries. We want attendees to learn and to gain insights from experts on how the utility industry is evolving. Ultimately, our program is designed to spark discussion and create ongoing opportunities for delegates to learn from each other," said Allan Connolly, president of Aclara and divisional vice president of Hubbell Power Systems.

In addition, former astronauts and retired Navy captains Mark and Scott Kelly, the only siblings who have traveled to space, will lead off the conference with a keynote outlining the lessons they have learned about human resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges, and encouraging attendees to pursue their dreams with relentless passion, hard work and determination.

To register and for more information on the AclaraConnect 2018 conference, please visit http://www.aclaraconnect.com/.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 800 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 2017 and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards in 2016. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or read our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

