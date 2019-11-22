Top Wayfair, Ashley Homestore & Walmart Furniture Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Sofa, TV Stand, Mattress & Dresser Deals Rated by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Wayfair, Ashley Homestore and Walmart furniture Black Friday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Deal Tomato have identified the top early Black Friday bed, mattress, sofa, TV stand, dresser and other furniture deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best Furniture deals:

● Save up to 65% on a wide range of furniture deals at Amazon - save on a wide range of sofas & couches, beds, dressers TV stands & more from top brands including Sonoma, Ashley Furniture, Best Choice & Ameriwood

● Save on a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining, office furniture & more at Walmart - save on best-selling MoDRN, Belham Living & other top-rated sofas, beds, dressers, TV stands & more

● Save up to 77% on quality furniture, appliances & home decor with Wayfair's daily doorbuster sales - new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands

● Save up to 50% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Furniture - deals available every day in the run up to Black Friday

● Save up to $300 on sofas at Amazon - save on convertible, chaise, reversible sectional sofas & more from top rated brands such as HONBAY, Rivet, Stone & Beam & DHP

● Save up to 53% on sectional and sleeper sofas at Walmart

● Save up to 34% on select top-rated TV lift mechanisms & cabinets at the TouchStone Home Products online store - save on a wide array of pop up, drop down & swivel TV lift mechanisms, Elevate TV cabinets & more

● Save up to 65% on top-rated TV stands - save on best-selling media stands from WE, Furinno, VIVO, Convenience Concepts & more trusted brands at Amazon

● Save up to $224 on TV stands & entertainment centers - save on a wide array of best-selling media stands from Walker Edison, Sauder Harvest Mill & more at Walmart.com

● Save up to 75% on drawer chests & dressers at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated brands including Sauder, Delta, Black Sonoma, Tvilum, mDesign & more

● Save up to 59% on select dressers - save on a wide range of high quality drawers & armories from brands including Sauder, Tvilum, Mainstays & South Shore at Walmart

Best Bed & Mattress deals:

● Save up to 43% on a wide range of beds, frames & bases from top-rated brands at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling twin, king & queen size bed frames and bunk beds

● Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/14) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others

● Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Decorating a home requires a keen eye for good furniture. A TV stand should have sufficient height for comfortable TV watching and match the television width and size of the screen. The good dresser is one with an adequate number of drawers for accessories and other styling products. Meanwhile, sofa sets must have good comfortable cushions and durable frames. When shopping for the right bed and mattress, take time to lay on the mattress for a few minutes to feel if it is relaxing enough for sleeping. Wayfair, Ashley Homestore & Walmart carry a wide array of furniture collection to suit different home users' needs, taste and style.

Does Walmart have Black Friday sales? Walmart and Amazon run the two largest and best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events each year.

Amazon reported that in 2018 customers purchased a total of 180 million items between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. Deals are continuously made available in every product category, ensuring that Amazon shoppers can find discounts on items during the entire sales event.

Edison Trends reports that Walmart experienced the second biggest growth in online sales during Black Friday 2018. Walmart saw a 23% increase in online revenue while Amazon grew by 25% compared to the preceding year's figures.

