Top Wealth Manager Reveals a Four-Minute Plan for a Secure Retirement

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Four-Minute Retirement Plan: Preserve Your Past, Secure Your Future, Live for Today by wealth manager Michael Cannivet is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

With The Four-Minute Retirement Plan, Michael Cannivet offers a revolutionary approach to retirement planning that points the way to financial freedom, security, and peace during your golden years.

Cannivet's transformative method makes retirement planning accessible and manageable for everyone. Leveraging his expertise in all things finance and investment, Cannivet distills decades of wisdom into practical, actionable steps.

Whether you're just starting to think about retirement or are refining your plan, this book is designed to fit seamlessly into your busy life. It requires no more than four minutes to set a course for success.

"Retirement is not the end of our story; it's the beginning of a fresh new chapter," Cannivet said. "If we plan it right, retirement can be the time of our lives. A time when we have maximum resources. A time of maximum freedom to do whatever we want, wherever we want, with whoever we want. The only limit is the boundary of our imagination."

Available today on Amazon , The Four-Minute Retirement Plan is a must-read for anyone looking to simplify their journey toward a stress-free retirement.

About Michael Cannivet

Michael Cannivet is the president and chief investment officer at Silverlight Asset Management in Orange County, California. His life in finance began in 1995 when his grandmother gifted him his first stock in a little company called Starbucks. Cannivet's world would expand from there, receiving his education at Georgetown University. His next stop would be Fisher Investments, where he honed his macro investing skills and learned how to use empiricism to build new capital markets technology. From there, Michael joined Palo Capital as co-chief investment officer, achieving 5x growth during his tenure.

Cannivet founded Silverlight to help individuals actively and successfully manage their money and time.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

