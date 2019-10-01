Top Wedding Venues At Couples Resorts Jamaica

"Celebrating love is our specialty," said Abe Issa, Couples' Chief Operating Officer. He added, "We take the stress out of wedding planning and combine it with unmatched service, fantastic farm-to-table dining, great inclusions and more to create romantic moments to remember."

Couples' wedding packages make dream weddings a reality for every style and budget. The complimentary One Love package accommodates the bride, groom and four guests and is available with a minimum three-night stay. For a lavish affair, Couples Tower Isle offers the Private Island package accommodating the bride, groom and up to 40 guests on the legendary Tower Isle.

Ranked among Travel + Leisure's Top 25 Resorts in the Caribbean, Couples Resorts crafts an all-inclusive vacation experience around romance for couples only. Book a destination wedding, vow renewal, or honeymoon by visiting www.couples.com, calling 1-800-COUPLES, or your travel agent.

About Couples Resorts Jamaica

Couples has delighted guests and refined the Caribbean all-inclusive resort experience by providing unparalleled service, exceptional dining experiences and exclusive added value inclusions for more than 35 years. Visit couples.com for more information.

