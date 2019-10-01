Top Wedding Venues At Couples Resorts Jamaica

Intimate Fêtes and Private Island Parties - Destination Weddings for Every Style and Budget

News provided by

Couples Resorts

Oct 01, 2019, 13:55 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamy destination weddings are effortless at Couples Resorts Jamaica. In fact, brides- and grooms-to be have their pick of dozens of stunning oceanfront and lush tropical garden venues at Couples' four adults-only, all-inclusive properties in Ocho Rios and Negril, Jamaica. Couples even makes choosing the venue simple, ranking its top wedding venues and their picture-perfect island-style backdrops: 

Couples Swept Away Beach Gazebo - Say "I-do" on Jamaica's most stunning expanse of beachfront.
Couples Swept Away Beach Gazebo - Say "I-do" on Jamaica's most stunning expanse of beachfront.
Couples Tower Isle Private Island Wedding Reception
Couples Tower Isle Private Island Wedding Reception
Couples Sans Souci Cliffside Oceanfront Gazebo. Intimate wedding parties of up to 8 guests luxuriate in panoramic views of the Caribbean.
Couples Sans Souci Cliffside Oceanfront Gazebo. Intimate wedding parties of up to 8 guests luxuriate in panoramic views of the Caribbean.
Couples Swept Away Beach Gazebo - Say "I-do" on Jamaica's most stunning expanse of beachfront. Couples Tower Isle Private Island Wedding Reception Couples Sans Souci Cliffside Oceanfront Gazebo. Intimate wedding parties of up to 8 guests luxuriate in panoramic views of the Caribbean.
  1. Private Island, Couples Tower Isle – Legendary Tower Isle, complete with its namesake tower and breathtaking Caribbean views is an iconic offshore island venue.
  2. Cliffside Oceanfront Gazebo, Couples Sans Souci – Balmy sea breezes and a gorgeous panoramic Caribbean view from a cliff side perch make this venue a favorite for intimate ceremonies.
  3. Seven Mile Beach, Couples Swept Away – Jamaica's legendary Seven Mile Beach is a stunning backdrop of turquoise hues meeting immaculately groomed powdery white sand.
  4. Beach Gazebo Couples Negril – A tranquil oceanfront setting with a flower and fabric draped gazebo frames the scene on a serene stretch of white, sandy beachfront.
  5. Oceanfront Garden Gazebo, Couples Tower Isle – This lush garden setting is perfectly situated for gorgeous ocean scenery and Tower Isle in the distance.

"Celebrating love is our specialty," said Abe Issa, Couples' Chief Operating Officer. He added, "We take the stress out of wedding planning and combine it with unmatched service, fantastic farm-to-table dining, great inclusions and more to create romantic moments to remember."

Couples' wedding packages make dream weddings a reality for every style and budget. The complimentary One Love package accommodates the bride, groom and four guests and is available with a minimum three-night stay. For a lavish affair, Couples Tower Isle offers the Private Island package accommodating the bride, groom and up to 40 guests on the legendary Tower Isle.

Ranked among Travel + Leisure's Top 25 Resorts in the Caribbean, Couples Resorts crafts an all-inclusive vacation experience around romance for couples only. Book a destination wedding, vow renewal, or honeymoon by visiting www.couples.com, calling 1-800-COUPLES, or your travel agent.

About Couples Resorts Jamaica
Couples has delighted guests and refined the Caribbean all-inclusive resort experience by providing unparalleled service, exceptional dining experiences and exclusive added value inclusions for more than 35 years. Visit couples.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Wendy Coen | Coen & Company
Wendy@coenandcompany.com | 786-303-1746

SOURCE Couples Resorts

Related Links

http://www.couples.com

Also from this source

Couples Resorts Jamaica Receives Four Golden Apple Awards...

Couples Sans Souci Renovations Slated For Summer 2020...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Top Wedding Venues At Couples Resorts Jamaica

News provided by

Couples Resorts

Oct 01, 2019, 13:55 ET