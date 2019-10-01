Top Wedding Venues At Couples Resorts Jamaica
Intimate Fêtes and Private Island Parties - Destination Weddings for Every Style and Budget
Oct 01, 2019, 13:55 ET
MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamy destination weddings are effortless at Couples Resorts Jamaica. In fact, brides- and grooms-to be have their pick of dozens of stunning oceanfront and lush tropical garden venues at Couples' four adults-only, all-inclusive properties in Ocho Rios and Negril, Jamaica. Couples even makes choosing the venue simple, ranking its top wedding venues and their picture-perfect island-style backdrops:
- Private Island, Couples Tower Isle – Legendary Tower Isle, complete with its namesake tower and breathtaking Caribbean views is an iconic offshore island venue.
- Cliffside Oceanfront Gazebo, Couples Sans Souci – Balmy sea breezes and a gorgeous panoramic Caribbean view from a cliff side perch make this venue a favorite for intimate ceremonies.
- Seven Mile Beach, Couples Swept Away – Jamaica's legendary Seven Mile Beach is a stunning backdrop of turquoise hues meeting immaculately groomed powdery white sand.
- Beach Gazebo Couples Negril – A tranquil oceanfront setting with a flower and fabric draped gazebo frames the scene on a serene stretch of white, sandy beachfront.
- Oceanfront Garden Gazebo, Couples Tower Isle – This lush garden setting is perfectly situated for gorgeous ocean scenery and Tower Isle in the distance.
"Celebrating love is our specialty," said Abe Issa, Couples' Chief Operating Officer. He added, "We take the stress out of wedding planning and combine it with unmatched service, fantastic farm-to-table dining, great inclusions and more to create romantic moments to remember."
Couples' wedding packages make dream weddings a reality for every style and budget. The complimentary One Love package accommodates the bride, groom and four guests and is available with a minimum three-night stay. For a lavish affair, Couples Tower Isle offers the Private Island package accommodating the bride, groom and up to 40 guests on the legendary Tower Isle.
Ranked among Travel + Leisure's Top 25 Resorts in the Caribbean, Couples Resorts crafts an all-inclusive vacation experience around romance for couples only. Book a destination wedding, vow renewal, or honeymoon by visiting www.couples.com, calling 1-800-COUPLES, or your travel agent.
About Couples Resorts Jamaica
Couples has delighted guests and refined the Caribbean all-inclusive resort experience by providing unparalleled service, exceptional dining experiences and exclusive added value inclusions for more than 35 years. Visit couples.com for more information.
