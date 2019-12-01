Top Weighted Blanket Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Kohl's, JCPenney & Walmart Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best weighted blanket Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Kohl's, JCPenney, Walmart and Amazon weighted blankets.

Weighted blankets were originally used by therapists and psychiatrists for treating patients but gravity blankets have since become accessible to the general consumer. The right size blanket depends on the user's body weight. For example, a person weighing above 200 lbs needs a 20 lb or 25 lb blanket. A 12 lb blanket is for those weighing 120 to 140 lbs while a 15 lb blanket is for those weighing 140 to 160 lbs.

Is there a difference between the deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday following Black Friday. After Black Friday, retailers often continue to offer discounts online and may also offer new sales on their website especially for Cyber Monday. The highest discounts during Cyber Monday are often offered on tech gadgets and electronics items.

In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.

