Top Workshops to Improve Your Small Business

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring and established small business owners can access free, on-demand webinars from SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration. These online workshops span numerous timely topics, providing entrepreneurs with guidance on basics like business planning and marketing, as well as advice on using new tools such as AI. SCORE's webinars reached more than 600,000 attendees just last year.

Top-attended webinars include:

Looking to jump start your business success in 2025? Attend one of SCORE’s on-demand small business workshops on hot topics including funding, marketing, digital commerce and more.

Loans, Grants and Other Funding Options for Small Businesses : Designed for entrepreneurs who are just starting out as well as those in the process of scaling your business, this webinar will help you understand the different loans, grants and other funding options available to you as a small business owner.





: Designed for entrepreneurs who are just starting out as well as those in the process of scaling your business, this webinar will help you understand the different loans, grants and other funding options available to you as a small business owner. Boost Your Business with AI : AI can be used to increase efficiency, enhance customer experiences and improve your marketing. However, in order to grow your business with AI, you need to understand how to use it. This webinar guides you through practical prompt engineering techniques, ethical AI use, and strategic insights to boost your branding and drive future growth.





: AI can be used to increase efficiency, enhance customer experiences and improve your marketing. However, in order to grow your business with AI, you need to understand how to use it. This webinar guides you through practical prompt engineering techniques, ethical AI use, and strategic insights to boost your branding and drive future growth. How to Start an Online Store : Join us as we dive into the essential elements of starting and managing an online store. Whether you're an entrepreneur or an established business owner looking to expand online, we'll equip you with the knowledge needed to create a thriving e-commerce business.





: Join us as we dive into the essential elements of starting and managing an online store. Whether you're an entrepreneur or an established business owner looking to expand online, we'll equip you with the knowledge needed to create a thriving e-commerce business. The Basics of Money Management : Whether you own an existing small business or you're looking to start one, understanding how to manage your finances is the foundation for making sound business decisions and reaching your goals.





: Whether you own an existing small business or you're looking to start one, understanding how to manage your finances is the foundation for making sound business decisions and reaching your goals. Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Basics and Latest Trends : Social media can be a powerful tool for small business owners to market their products and services directly to their customers. However, it can also be overwhelming. In this webinar, learn the basics every business owner should know about social media marketing and the latest trends you should follow.

"Take advantage of SCORE's offerings for entrepreneurs and small business owners," said SCORE client Cynthia Keel, owner of coaching and consulting business Empowerment Enterprises, LLC. "There are many free resources to utilize that will help educate you and broaden your knowledge as it relates to your business."

SCORE client Crystal Richards explains how SCORE helped her project manager training business MindsparQ: "SCORE mentors bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and networking opportunities that can truly transform your business. Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow, their insights and encouragement can help you navigate your entrepreneurial journey with greater confidence and focus."

Throughout the year, SCORE hosts webinars and in-person workshops on relevant topics for small business owners. Learn more and register for upcoming events at score.org/business-education .

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit SCORE.org .

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

