Top Your Hummus Your Way With Limited Release Sabra Selections™

"We love hearing from fans how much they enjoy Sabra's wide variety of toppings and how they eat and use our hummus," said Dawn Kerr, associate director of innovation at Sabra . "Some dip right into the middle, others mix and then spread a favorite blend on toast or wraps. But many also say that it can be hard to choose a flavor. We thought we'd make it a little easier by providing some favorite topping options in one convenient package with Sabra Selections."

Sabra Selections gives hummus lovers the choice of toppings to be mixed, matched or spread according to preference. Dip lovers will also be happy to hear that Sabra Selections includes even more topping than Sabra 17oz Family Size hummus. Sabra Selections is gluten free, kosher, vegan, non-GMO project verified, and made with plant-based ingredients. Sabra Selections will be available at select club stores beginning this month.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO**, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

**Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.

