Topa Insurance Company Implements Exavalu's "Digital Engagement Platform for Agents" to Enhance Agent Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topa Insurance Company has implemented Exavalu's Digital Engagement Platform for Agents to enhance the experience and productivity of agents and position Topa for business growth.

Topa Insurance Company specializes in commercial property and casualty insurance with a 30-year history of providing service excellence and quality products to wholesale brokers, general agents, and MGAs. Using Exavalu's Digital Engagement Platform, Topa can offer its agents an intuitive and user-friendly user interface including quick quote creation, first notice of loss submission, and eligibility checks for multiple lines of businesses.

Exavalu, a leading provider of digital solutions and advisory services to the insurance industry, has developed the Digital Engagement Platform to easily integrate with various core insurance platforms, rating engines and third-party services to support agents and policy holders. Built on Amazon AWS for scalability, security and performance, the platform integrates with Topa's Guidewire InsuranceNow system using MuleSoft AnyPoint API gateway to enable agents to effectively manage their day-to-day tasks efficiently and provides them with the necessary tools to enhance productivity.

"Exavalu's Digital Engagement Platform offers insurers a modern and intuitive portal to engage with their agents and customers through flexible and feature-rich Agent and Customer portals. We are delighted to partner with Topa to provide exceptional digital experiences for its agents" said Goutam Kanjilal, Global Insurance Solutions and Delivery Leader at Exavalu.

About Exavalu:

Founded by seasoned insurance industry veterans, Exavalu is a specialized digital transformation advisory and implementation partner for some of the world's largest and most innovative insurance carriers, InsurTechs, MGAs, and TPAs. Exavalu combines its extensive knowledge of the insurance domain with deep technology expertise and delivers high-value solutions that enable insurers to automate business processes effortlessly. The organization's philosophy of building long-term relationships with its clients and its focus on driving business growth through innovation makes Exavalu the go-to business transformation partner globally. For more information, visit https://www.exavalu.com/.

About Topa Insurance Company

Topa Insurance Company is one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Topa Insurance Group, a boutique insurance holding company that provides insurance products through the wholesale market. Other subsidiaries include Dorchester Insurance Company (USVI) and Topa Insurance Services (USVI). The group is led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Day. Topa Insurance Group is focused on underwriting profitability, operational excellence, and agility for continuous growth. For more information, visit https://www.topains.com/.

