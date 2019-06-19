Topaz Information Solutions adds key partner True Mobile Health to enhance care to provider organizations

PHOENIX, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an innovator for integrated healthcare, Topaz Information Solutions® (TopazIS) is partnering with True Mobile Health, a patient engagement mobile solution based in Scottsdale, Ariz., to offer TopazIS clients who utilize the NextGen® electronic health records software an integrated path to enhanced patient care.



This first-to-market partnership offers seamless electronic health record integration that ties into real-time client status, all powered through a HIPAA-compliant platform delivered by TopazIS and True Mobile Health.



TopazIS deploys progressive, mission-critical technologies that streamline the patient, payer and provider experience. This alliance with True Mobile Health marks the launch of a scalable, integrated platform into the market with a collaborative sales approach. This is key as the U.S. mobile health (mHealth) technology market is poised to grow by 33% to $90 billion in 2022.



"Topaz Information Solutions has partnered with True Mobile Health to bring an evidence-based platform to the market to help our partners engage patients in new and meaningful ways," said Javier Favela, CEO for Topaz Information Solutions. "With the True Mobile Health app-based engagement tool and comprehensive reporting capabilities, Topaz Information Solutions can now help organizations proactively connect patients to better care and support while protecting the bottom line."



Research suggests that blended care (i.e. incorporating technology like the True Mobile Health platform along with more traditional in-person office visits) has been proven to decrease the frequency of face-to-face office visits, particularly as it relates to behavioral health treatment and chronic disease management. In fact, 9 out of 10 physicians see benefits of virtual care technologies according to the 2018 Deloitte Survey of Physicians.



True Mobile Health connects clients to providers outside of clinical care settings. By providing a platform that allows direct-care providers to easily communicate and monitor daily and weekly goals, patients have better connection to clinical staff while also having access to support resources at their fingertips. Technology-assisted care has the ability to offer numerous benefits in relation to the overall care and well-being of individuals. The key piece of technology-assisted care that benefits the individual is the ability to enhance social engagement and connectedness. The individual needs to be able to interact in a user-friendly manner with those providing services, support and/or treatment.



About True Mobile Health



True Mobile Health, LLC was founded in 2018 with the mission to "connect" lives through engagement and the development of meaningful relationships with support staff. True Mobile Health offers a secure and scalable solution that is licensed to providers, managed care organizations and payors who want to integrate an effective engagement and communication tool that pairs with service delivery. Clients and providers connect to improve health outcomes in this collaborative care approach. True Mobile Health offers a simple system of engagement that combines the best of technology with best practices in client care. For more information, visit truemobilehealth.com.



About Topaz Information Solutions®



Topaz Information Solutions® was founded in 2000 by two large, community-based behavioral health organizations. Topaz Information Solutions develops custom healthcare technology solutions tailored to the specific needs of behavioral health and social services organizations in partnership with NextGen Healthcare®. For more information, visit topazis.com.



