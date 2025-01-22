Topaz Labs' Gigapixel iOS debuts, hits App Store Top 10 in first day

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, users can now enhance photos using AI on their phone, for free. This is part of Topaz Labs' new mobile app, Gigapixel iOS, which allows users to recover faces, restore detail, fix focus, and upscale photos from their camera roll using AI. Unlike any other AI image editing app, Gigapixel iOS' models are designed to run locally on the device, which enables the core features to be used at no cost. The app focuses on realism—retaining and sharpening all realistic details, while also increasing the resolution.

As of 8am CST, Gigapixel iOS was listed at #10 in the App Store for free photo & video apps.

Once a user downloads Gigapixel iOS , they will see the option to upscale and enhance a photo via the basic "Just Faces" model or the pro "Everything" model. While "Just Faces" runs locally on the user's device for free, "Everything" restores the whole image in the cloud for a cost. For a limited time, new users will automatically be awarded 100 free Cloud Credits to test the full features of the app. Each image costs up to twenty credits, with the majority of use cases being around three or four credits. Gigapixel iOS is a selection of features from the popular desktop application, Gigapixel, which boasts hundreds of thousands of paid customers.

With images processed locally, Gigapixel iOS can also be used offline. Once signed in, users can turn off wi-fi for an internet-free experience using the "Just Faces" feature, keeping all image data locally. This is perfect for increased privacy, as well as those with intermittent access to the internet. To use the more powerful "Everything" feature, cloud processing is required as the AI models used are too large to be stored and run locally.

The app is currently live in the App Store for iPhone use only, and can be accessed from an iPhone here . Android access may be launched at a later date.

Founded in 2005 and with 1.5M paid customers worldwide, Topaz Labs is the pioneer in professional-grade AI image and video enhancement. The company's core products—Gigapixel, Photo AI, and Video AI give users the ability to upscale, sharpen, and remove noise from images and videos using AI. Primary users of the software include commercial videographers, cinematographers, post-production specialists and consumer photographers. Commercial use of Topaz Labs' products amount to nearly half of the 50 largest companies in the world including NASA, Google, Nike, Coca-Cola, Target, Tesla, and NVIDIA. For more information, please visit www.topazlabs.com.

