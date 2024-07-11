Topaz Labs Launches First Commercially Available AI Video Enterprise Tool with Unprecedented Performance

From creative professionals to large studio teams, Video AI Pro delivers company's premier video enhancement capabilities to a wide range of customers

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topaz Labs, the leading provider of AI-powered photo and video enhancement technology, today announced the launch of Video AI Pro™, the first commercially available AI video enhancement tool for enterprise creative teams. Available through three tiered packages, Video AI Pro offers customers the ability to securely use powerful AI enhancing capabilities at scale while experiencing groundbreaking performance levels through multi-GPU rendering.

Video AI Pro builds on Topaz Labs' pioneering, proprietary Video AI tool, which is trained on millions of frames to upscale, stabilize, and denoise content. With the ability to upscale to 24k resolution, the result is smooth, sharp and steady cinema-level visual quality.

The new solution specifically maximizes throughput on multi-GPU systems from graphics processors by AMD, Apple, Intel and Nvidia to achieve speeds at two, three, ten times faster and beyond. Coupling unparalleled enhancing with unrivaled speed, Video AI Pro fills a gap in the growing demand for enterprise-ready AI tools not currently on the market today.

Video AI Pro allows teams to improve video using AI models that run completely offline with local processing, keeping media secure. Additionally, content edited in Video AI Pro is not used for any AI model training and never leaves the organization's servers. Users can deploy the platform as an on-premises local render farm, or run within an AWS Outpost for an optimal blend of security and access. Users have the option to render in parallel and expedite exports by sending separate files to each GPU, or focus on the most important rushes by automatically splitting a single file across multiple GPUs.

Video Al Pro benefits creative studios as organizations are given a license to use its output in movie theaters, premium streaming services, and broadcast television. Users can utilize these output opportunities all while retaining full ownership of the media processed through the platform.

"With concerns of AI threatening creatives in the entertainment industry, enhancement teams need tools that both empower them to improve quality in ways previously impossible, and maintain fidelity to the studio's original artistic vision," said Topaz Labs CEO Eric Yang. "Since our first AI model in 2018, Topaz Labs championed the belief that AI should enhance, not replace, creatives' existing work. With Video AI Pro, large post-production teams can upscale and refine feature-length films more quickly and effectively than ever before."

Video AI Pro is available in three annual licensing packages depending on customer team size. For an individual, an entry-level package is offered for $1,099. For organizations with five to 10 users, Video AI Pro Teams starts at $4,999 and features administrative and permission controls. For larger teams, Video AI Pro Enterprise allows organizations to work directly with Topaz Labs to develop custom models and workflows, with pricing based on engagement level. In keeping with Topaz Labs' commitment to its user base, all Video AI Pro customers will receive priority support directly from the teams that created Video AI.

For more information about Topaz Labs Video AI Pro, please visit https://www.topazlabs.com/topaz-video-ai-pro.

About Topaz Labs

Based in Dallas, Topaz Labs is the innovator in AI image and video enhancement software for enterprise-scale and professional videographers, cinematographers, post-production specialists and consumer photographers alike to improve images and video at a speed and scale never before seen. Topaz Labs gives users the ability to upscale, sharpen and remove noise from blurry or otherwise imperfect images and videos. The company currently has 1.5 million customers worldwide including: Amazon, Cosm, IMAX, NASA, Netflix, Nike and The Sphere. For more information, please visit www.topazlabs.com.

SOURCE Topaz Labs