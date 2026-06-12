Topaz Labs releases Mac-focused update, 2X faster results for upscaling & enhancing images

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Topaz Labs

Jun 12, 2026, 12:00 ET

DALLAS, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI image and video enhancement leader Topaz Labs today announced its "Mac is Faster" release powered by its proprietary acceleration technology, Topaz NeuroStream 2. The update gives a speed boost to Mac users upscaling and enhancing images on local hardware—1.7x to 2x faster than existing technology.

This speed boost applies to Topaz Labs' large diffusion-based image models available in both Topaz Photo and Topaz Gigapixel desktop applications:

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NeuroStream 2 for Mac Speed Results
NeuroStream 2 for Mac Speed Results
"Mac is faster" Release Image
"Mac is faster" Release Image

  • Wonder 2 - Image upscaling, denoising, and sharpening, all in one click.
  • Denoise Max - Powerful noise and grain removal. (Topaz Photo only)
  • Super Focus 3 - Detail restoration in images with soft focus. (Topaz Photo only)
  • Face Recovery 3 - Identity preservation in photos with low resolution and degraded quality.

"Supercharging workflows just got easier," says Xiaoyu (Kevin) Wang, Partner and Head of AI at Topaz Labs. "We've doubled the speed of our industry-leading Mac image upscaler, allowing Studio users to process massive 200MP images in half the time. We remain deeply committed to providing Mac users with unmatched quality and performance."

Detailed Speed Information:

Model

Chip

Enhancement

Previous Speed
(seconds/megapixel)

New Speed
(seconds/megapixel)

Speedup Total

Wonder 3

M4

4X Upscale

9.76

5.62

1.74x

Denoise Max

M4

Denoising (s=1.0)

10.40

5.54

1.88x

Super Focus 3

M1

Sharpening

20.37

10.72

1.90x

Users interested in purchasing Topaz Photo can visit https://www.topazlabs.com/topaz-photo, while Topaz Gigapixel is available at https://www.topazlabs.com/topaz-gigapixel.

Minimum hardware requirements can be found at https://docs.topazlabs.com/topaz-photo/system-requirements, which includes an automated Mac Compatibility Check option.

About Topaz Labs
Founded in 2005, Topaz Labs is a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement. Its technology is used by millions of customers, including 20 of the world's 50 largest companies. Known for industry-leading products like Topaz Photo, Topaz Video, Topaz Gigapixel, Astra and Bloom, the company invests heavily in research and development, advancing the future of image and video quality.

SOURCE Topaz Labs

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