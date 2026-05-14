Topaz Labs unveils NeuroStream™ 2--local AI acceleration technology with up to 4X faster rendering times for image and video models

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Topaz Labs

May 14, 2026, 15:11 ET

Take render time from minutes to seconds.

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topaz Labs, the leader in AI image and video enhancement, today announced the next iteration of its proprietary acceleration technology, Topaz NeuroStream. The technology provides a boost in processing speeds for AI image and video models, as well as greater model accessibility, offering an impressive 2X-to-4X faster processing time for images. Videos processed with NeuroStream 2 models benefit from a minimum 20% acceleration and improved visual enhancement.

"In NeuroStream 1, we enabled models with billions of parameters to run locally on consumer and lower-end hardware," says Xiaoyu (Kevin) Wang, Partner and Head of AI at Topaz Labs. "With NeuroStream 2, we've taken the next major leap forward to dramatically increase performance. User wait time has now dropped from minutes to seconds, which enables interactive, high-capacity workflows and a significantly better user experience. Topaz Research continues to push world-class innovation, bringing unique capabilities and experiences directly to our users."

NeuroStream 2 allows users of the Starlight Precise 2.5 video upscaling model to utilize a typical 12GB enthusiast PC setup. In this setup detailed below, the same task dropped from 30 minutes to just 14 minutes.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti (12GB VRAM)
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
32GB RAM

That's 2X faster on hardware many creators already own.

Key models powered by NeuroStream 2 include Wonder 3, Denoise Max, Face Recovery 3, Super Focus 3, Starlight Precise 2.5, and Hyperion 2. NeuroStream 2 capabilities are available for all current subscribers on NVIDIA, AMD, and Mac hardware that meet the minimum requirements.

Also introduced are two new powerful image enhancement models, Face Recovery 3 and Noise-Aware Sharpen, expanded local support for Mac and AMD users, and a Topaz Plugin for Nuke VFX & Film Editing Software.

For the full release details, please visit https://www.topazlabs.com/updates/speed.

About Topaz Labs
Founded in 2005, Topaz Labs is a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement. Its technology is used by millions of customers, including 20 of the world's 50 largest companies. Known for industry-leading products like Topaz Photo, Topaz Video, Topaz Gigapixel, Astra and Bloom, the company invests heavily in research and development, advancing the future of image and video quality.

SOURCE Topaz Labs

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