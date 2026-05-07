Topaz Labs announces new video enhancement model, features, and model access as part of larger company-wide expansion

"This is our largest fundamental improvement in model quality in years," says Topaz Labs CEO, Eric Yang. "We released our first models in 2018, and the model architecture has remained basically unchanged until now. What started as a single experiment called Project Starlight has now grown to an entirely new series of models that address almost every issue an image or video can have, with the most natural results yet. Today, we are excited to expand access to these models."

A key part of the update is Topaz Labs for Premiere, a new UXP panel for Adobe Premiere users. Users can now send media from their Premiere project to the Topaz cloud processing system for AI upscaling and enhancement without leaving their timeline. Check it out at https://www.topazlabs.com/premiere-panel.



The full list of models and features in today's release includes:

Hyperion 2 : New SDR-to-HDR video upscaling model available in Topaz Video.

: New SDR-to-HDR video upscaling model available in Topaz Video. Topaz Gigapixel : Major application update adding Wonder 2, Wonder 3, and High Fidelity 3 models to its lineup.

: Major application update adding Wonder 2, Wonder 3, and High Fidelity 3 models to its lineup. Topaz Labs for Premiere: Integration panel bringing Topaz Labs AI video enhancement directly to the Premiere timeline.

Integration panel bringing Topaz Labs AI video enhancement directly to the Premiere timeline. Topaz Image for Web: All-new web application allowing customers to make their images crystal clear via web browser.

To learn more about the release details, visit http://www.topazlabs.com/updates/expansion.

About Topaz Labs

Founded in 2005, Topaz Labs is a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement. Its technology is used by millions of customers, including 20 of the world's 50 largest companies. Known for industry-leading products like Topaz Photo, Topaz Video, Topaz Gigapixel, Astra and Bloom, the company invests heavily in research and development, advancing the future of image and video quality.

SOURCE Topaz Labs