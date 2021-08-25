TopCourt Unveils Application, Bringing Tennis E-learning Platform To Mobile Devices In 175 Countries

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TopCourt, a unique tennis digital learning platform, took the next step in the company's growth and unveiled an iOS and Android application. TopCourt offers tennis fans an e-learning platform with tools for learning the game from the world's best tennis players of the past, present and future, as well as the sport's most legendary coaches.

Available across Apple and Android devices, the TopCourt app is personalized using machine learning algorithms for each fan's skill level and interests, allowing them to work with their coaching team how they want, where they want, when they want. TopCourt's users requested that the app function offline, a feature that will help bring the tennis instruction directly to any tennis court. In addition to the TopCourt online content, the app will also feature enhanced notifications and customized in-app alerts, enabling users to discover local tennis events, participate in tournaments, and connect in a more meaningful way with their local tennis community.

Over the last few years, numerous professional sports have added e-learning capabilities to their fan experience. TopCourt became the official e-learning platform of the ATP and WTA Tours in June, bridging professional tennis and its star players and coaches with the everyday tennis fan. Numerous studies on the e-learning market project it to be worth $325B by 2025, with a survey of 2,500 organizations finding that those with comprehensive e-learning programs have 218% higher revenue per team member and 24% higher profit margins*.

Said Alexander Zverev, 2020 US Open Finalist and Olympic Gold Medalist: "TopCourt's mission is to grow the sport of tennis by making the tennis instruction easily accessible to everyone. As the next step in TopCourt's global growth, launching the TopCourt app will create a personalized video service and allow our fans to bring their 'TopCourt Coaching Team' directly to the tennis court. TopCourt app will be the most important member of the user's coaching team and will help elevate and enhance their overall experience."

