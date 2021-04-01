TOPdesk Is Recognized As A 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice For IT Service Management Tools

ITSM tools facilitate the tasks and workflows associated with the management and delivery of quality IT services. These are most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions.

TOPdesk received a 4.7 out of a 5-star rating as of Jan. 31, 2021, based out of 73 reviews. Customer's rated TOPdesk second highest for support and service (4.8 out of 5 stars) among all the vendors recognized in the report.

According to one customer review shared by Gartner, "TOPdesk has been a pleasure to work with. The company supplied training has been outstanding, and the customer service has been terrific. The product did not take long to stand up and has received rave reviews from our end-user community. The self-service portal is easy to design and makes submitting tickets and change requests seamless for the users and the approvers. The agent side is intuitive and comprehensive. I highly recommend the expert training that TOPdesk makes available," said one enterprise architect in healthcare.

Another Gartner published customer review provided similar feedback to the service management community: "TOPdesk as a company is very unlike many of the other companies that I have worked with, in that its employees really seem to care about our success and will work collaboratively alongside us, in helping us to achieve our goals. The TOPdesk product is straightforward to use and is very effective in supporting our work with students. It integrates with our other existing products extremely easily. If something doesn't work 'out of the box,' then the TOPdesk support is second to none, and their support team and solution consultants are very good at finding solutions," said a student service desk manager in education.

TOPdesk helps organizations improve service management processes by providing a user-friendly self-service ITSM solution and offering comprehensive support through a continuously delivered platform. TOPdesk's platform allows for improved services and a high-quality enterprise service management solution with proven fast and efficient time-to-value.

"Being named a 2021 Gartner Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools is among the highest honors an organization like TOPdesk can receive, and this is an encouraging and humbling honor, most significantly because the award is based on feedback from our customers," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "We are thankful and grateful for those who reviewed TOPdesk's solutions, yet we shall strive even further to provide service excellence while helping customers serve their customers."

To view TOPdesk's complete Gartner Peer Reviews and ratings, visit TOPdesk Reviews, Ratings, and Alternatives – Gartner 2021. The page includes customer reviews, ratings, and an overview of TOPdesk's solution capabilities.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 11 March 2021. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.7 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also has received an "Honorable Mention" In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report, has been named a strong performer by Forrester, and received a "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" award from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com.

