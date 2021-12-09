TOPdesk Named A "Contender" In Enterprise Service Management Report By Independent Research Firm

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global enterprise service management technology provider, announced today it has been profiled as one of the top 15 vendors that "matter most," as detailed in the Forrester report, "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021."

According to the Forrester Wave™ evaluation, "TOPdesk makes ESM adoption easy for customers" and acknowledges customer approval on the company's strategy of simplifying formerly ITSM-centric service concepts to be more enterprise-services oriented.

The Forrester report identifies TOPdesk as a "Challenger," citing the company's solution as a credible SMB offering and highlighting TOPdesk's strengths as "the system's ease of use to overcome common hurdles when applying service management outside of IT," with reference customers noting that setup took less than 10 minutes.

The report also pinpoints areas of opportunity for where TOPdesk can continue to enhance and make its solution even more desirable to organizations across the globe. "Over the last 18 months, we have been focused on improving our foundations, bringing us back to where we do the most good for the most people," said Jeroen Boks, head of product at TOPdesk. "Our goal with our deliberate process improvement steps is enhanced customer engagement, while providing a solution that is intuitive and easy to use, for everyone from those beginning their IT service management solution to those seeking an enterprise solution."

Being included in a Forrester Wave report is significant for any organization. Because of the transparent nature of the Forrester Wave™ criteria and evaluation process, it is one of the most trusted sources in sales enablement technology provider analysis. Forrester Wave™ reports are published regularly to evaluate software and hardware vendors, as well as service providers, to assist in the technology buying process.

"Inclusion in this Forrester report helps validate our strategy and highlights our commitment to breaking down silos and moving our customers closer to success," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "We understand where our weaknesses fall and reiterate our intent to reorganize and solidify our foundations to ensure we can meet customer needs in the future."

The full "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021" report is available here https://page.topdesk.com/en/forrester-wave-esm-2021.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit https://www.forrester.com/.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

