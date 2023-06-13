TOPdesk Names Ebbot Its First Gold Partner

The partnership provides TOPdesk with new live chat and chatbot capabilities.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading global provider of service management technology and solutions, announces that Ebbot, a leading provider in chat and conversational AI, has become its first Gold Partner. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Ebbot's technology will be seamlessly integrated into the TOPdesk platform to streamline further the service management processes for its customers across the globe.

Ebbot, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, provides a conversational chat platform for human and fully automated AI support that empowers businesses and support teams to offer a more efficient service within their organizations, resulting in an exceptional user experience for the end users. Organizations across multiple industries use Ebbot's AI technology to streamline support operations and create personalized, frictionless business interactions.

TOPdesk is a leading global provider of IT service management software. Its solutions solve ticketing, asset management, and self-service challenges for organizations worldwide to optimize service delivery, streamline operations, and boost customer satisfaction.

TOPdesk's record and market strength have made it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to transform their service management processes. The partnership between Ebbot and TOPdesk builds on a foundation of successful customer projects and a shared vision of future developments within service software.

The collaboration enables businesses to benefit from the integration by leveraging Ebbot's conversational AI capabilities and TOPdesk's robust service management software. The result is an efficient and personalized service experience for customers that opt to install the technology integration.

"It's a great honor to have become TOPdesk's first gold partner," said Anders Clarin, CEO of Ebbot. "Our offerings align perfectly to create a seamless and efficient experience for end users and operators. We're looking forward to making a lasting impact in the industry together."

TOPdesk users now have the opportunity to integrate Ebbot's Smart Live Chat and AI Chatbot with their existing service management workflows. These capabilities allow TOPdesk users to automate routine tasks, resolve queries quickly and accurately, and deliver personalized support experiences.

Wolter Smit, CEO of TOPdesk, said, "At TOPdesk, we're always looking for innovative ways to improve our customers' experience of our solution, whether within our tool or with partners like Ebbot. We're thrilled to offer our customers the advantages of Ebbot's offerings and build on our solid partnership."

To learn more about the TOPdesk-Ebbot integration of chat and AI chatbot capabilities, visit the TOPdesk Marketplace.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations tame the chaos in their service delivery, become better together and discover new value together. Today, more than 1,000 employees are across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 5,400 organizations worldwide deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp,

941-448-7566,

https://millerrupp.com/

SOURCE TOPdesk