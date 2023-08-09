TOPdesk Receives “Tech Cares” Award from TrustRadius for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Tech Cares Award is a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community that value strong CSR and Sustainability values from their vendors.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk , one of the world's leading IT service management technology providers, announced today it has been awarded a 2023 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius – for the fourth consecutive year. Through the award, TrustRadius celebrates organizations like TOPdesk that go beyond the normal scope of business to provide their customers, communities, and partners with excellent, leading, world-class support and service, while maintaining high Corporate Social Responsibility standards.

The Tech Cares Award serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community who seek products offered by the award winners. When organizations receive the TrustRadius recognition, they've demonstrated a commitment to providing world-class services, support, and solutions and are committed to corporate social responsibility efforts. Each of these qualities helps buyers feel more confident and assured when considering products or services from these dedicated organizations.

The critical areas of corporate social responsibility TrustRadius keys in on include:

Volunteerism

Robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs

Charitable donations and fundraising

Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees

Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability

Since first earning TrustRadius' Tech Cares award four years ago, TOPdesk continues ever-seeking and examining ways to develop innovation in its solutions and services, identifying steps to positively impact the lives of its employees, clients, and communities, and encouraging employees to do the same.

TOPdesk continues to expand upon its initiatives to further its "cares" program. For example, it has implemented additional CSR initiatives for TOPdesk worldwide strategy, measuring performance, defining a strategy, and creating a specific action plan for each TOPdesk branch to contribute to the strategy.

Also, the company is making demonstrable support for environmental sustainability. By 2030, TOPdesk strives to operate only carbon-neutral offices and a 90% reduction in travel emissions compared to 2022. By 2040, TOPdesk plans to have compensated for all business travel emissions since the company's founding. Likewise, the organization is replacing gas-powered cars with electric vehicles, limiting flying, and promoting sustainable travel alternatives like biking, walking, and public transport.

TOPdesk CFO Rob Haaring said, "Sustainable growth is one of the four guiding principles of TOPdesk. Instead of doing whatever it takes to maximize profit, we think about the long-term future. This has been the case since our CEO, Wolter Smit, founded TOPdesk in 1994. We believe we can grow, make a profit, and positively influence our employees, customers, suppliers, and the planet – all at the same time. That's what sustainable growth means to us."

To encourage the spirit of volunteerism, since the beginning of 2022, TOPdesk has shepherded a 2.5% employee benefit that encourages employees to use a small portion of their annual paid contract hours for volunteering work.

To promote employee personal development, TOPdesk introduced a new benefit called "10-to-Grow" to stimulate employee growth. This means employees can spend 10% of their contract time and a budget based on 10% of their annual salary for personal growth and development.

"These are just a few of the efforts we're making to ensure a reputation and culture of serving and giving to all those who orbit the organization," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "We'll continue these efforts, and hopefully, the result will be a better organization, with better service to all we serve, and a better future for our planet than if we chose to ignore these challenges."

TrustRadius Tech Cares Award nominations are open to anyone, including those within the nominated organization. The TrustRadius research team thoroughly vets all nominations.

To learn more about TOPdesk and its IT service management solution, visit https://www.topdesk.com/en/ .

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations tame the chaos in their service delivery, become better together and discover new value together. Today, more than 1,000 employees are across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 5,400 organizations worldwide deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

