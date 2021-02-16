TOPdesk Receives TrustRadius TRUE Program Certification For Second Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading provider of enterprise service management solutions, is honored to announce that TrustRadius has recognized it with its TRUE certification designation for a second consecutive year. TrustRadius remains the most trusted business technology review site in the industry and maintains an ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality, detailed and unbiased reviews to help buyers make the best decisions regarding which products to buy.

TrustRadius' TRUE certification recognizes technology vendors that are: Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical. TOPdesk remains certified TRUE because of its continued "going above and beyond to manage customer reviews according to the highest industry standards."

To qualify for TRUE, TOPdesk continues to commit to the following:

Provide equal opportunity for product users to share honest feedback in reviews

Disclose how they source reviews and how incentives are used

Read all published reviews and responds when necessary

Represent review content accurately in sales and marketing materials

Disclose the use of intent data for marketing purposes

TRUE certification is designed to add assurance for the discerning buyer and allows vendors to display proof of their values at critical moments in the buyer's journey. TrustRadius vets all reviews through a rigorous quality control process — built on technological and human innovation.

"Transparency of all our processes remains at the center of all that TOPdesk does, and it is so important that TrustRadius includes it in its criteria for measuring the quality and strength of a vendor's solution," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "As with TrustRadius' initial designation, we are honored by receiving the TRUE certification for a second consecutive year because it proves that we're focused on serving our customers in the most transparent manner possible."

All visitors to TrustRadius can see TOPdesk's TRUE badge on its profile. TOPdesk remains the first in its category to receive the TRUE designation.

To view verified reviews from users of TOPdesk's solutions, visit TrustRadius: https://www.trustradius.com/products/topdesk/reviews .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use more than 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has been helping organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together, and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there's more than 900 employees spread across 17 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.7 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also has been named a Gartner Peers Insights Customers' Choice, a strong performer by Forrester and received a Top Rated in ITSM software badge from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com.

