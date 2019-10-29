TopDevz Announces Release Of Its Proven Breakthrough AI-Based Virtual Video Interview Software

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, the award-winning software development consulting firm, will release its new multi-million dollar on-demand video hiring tool that can be used to create a customized virtual process for its clientele. It is proven to maximize the recruiter's efficiency while improving the candidate experience. The product will be released to the public on January 1, 2020 after its great success internally.

TopDevz's new technology has vastly improved and accelerated the screening and vetting process by as much as ten times. The technology will allow you to customize the process right from the candidate's first click to apply for your job specifying what information you want to receive, i.e. resume, cover letter, screening questions, references, etc. Once the recruiter has identified a candidate they would like to move forward to the next step, they can select the option to invite them to complete a video interview with predetermined questions. The platform also allows you to determine how much time is allotted for the candidate to read the question as well as answer the question. The candidate is then able to record a video at the candidate's convenience answering the questions and submit it back to the recruiter. This video option alleviates the constraints of coordinating schedules and allows the video to be easily viewed by multiple team members.

This system can be used to complement your existing process, or to replace your complete interview process, making recruiting more efficient for your hiring team and ultimately improving the candidate experience.

Ashkan Rajaee, CEO of TopDevz, said, "Scheduling interviews is a huge bottleneck leading to reduced candidate volume. This platform not only solves scheduling delays but uses AI to remove bias from the hiring process and help qualify candidates more quickly."

TopDevz is one of America's fastest-growing companies offering software development services by elite-level developers, designers, project managers and QA testers in the United States and Canada. TopDevz is a national company serving the North American market, targeting complex software projects on a temporary timeline, providing companies with developers on a project-to-project basis.

