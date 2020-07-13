TopDevz delivers a mobile wellness app for one of the United States' largest insurance broker

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing software consulting firm, announced today the successful delivery of a new custom mobile application for one of the US' largest insurance broker.



The Client

With over 125 years of existence, this American company is one of the United States largest insurance brokers and provides a full suite of risk management and employee benefits services. Strongly committed to providing superior service to its clients, the insurer is always looking for innovative solutions to add value to its lines of products.

The Challenge

Looking for a new and creative way to engage its customers, the broker reached out to TopDevz' custom software development team to create a performance-based wellness mobile app to complement their online health management application. Other than integrating with its current platform, the iOS and Android app needed to integrate with medical devices, mobile devices' current health applications, and increasingly popular health data and activity trackers.

TopDevz' Solution

With a team composed of a senior software developer and a quality assurance engineer, TopDevz helped the insurance company bring their idea to life and design, develop and maintain a sophisticated mobile application in 8 months. Built in React Native and using Validic SDK, it includes monitoring health features via Bluetooth LE & OCR Camera integration and was successfully integrated with hundreds of wearable technology devices as well as traditional medical devices.

The Outcome

The mobile app was advertised through the company's network of insurance providers and deployed to more than 30,000 employees on day one. The platform achieved its goal of user engagement and after the initial launch, TopDevz' mobile engineers worked on the second version of the app and added features such as appointment booking and gamification. TopDevz is still currently involved in the maintenance of the app, and the broker reckons that "TopDevz' team has been a true partner and has gone above and beyond our expectations."

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Rossignol

[email protected]

888-TOP-DEVZ

SOURCE TopDevz

Related Links

http://www.topdevz.com

