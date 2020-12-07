TopDevz Helps 1.3M Users of Construction SaaS Company Make Better Decisions with Delivery of a Custom Tableau Solution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz , one of America's fastest-growing custom software development companies, has announced the complete integration of a new Business Intelligence module to an award-winning project management platform used by construction companies worldwide.

The Client

A provider of cloud-based construction software to over 1.3M users in 125 countries, this California-based company provides a suite of project management tools to users who manage all types of construction projects. Their ultimate goal is to provide a platform that helps construction professionals increase their project efficiency by simplifying project management with powerful collaborative software.

The Challenge

With many construction firms still relying on paper-based documentation, email and spreadsheets, project management can be a nightmare of miscommunication and inefficiency. Using a construction software can drastically streamline project management but migrating, analyzing and visualizing data to create high-quality reports from a large number of sources can be a complicated task. To solve this issue, the award-winning SaaS company decided to invest in developing its reporting module using Tableau.

TopDevz' Solution

Strapped for resources in-house to migrate the data and develop this new feature, the software company reached out to TopDevz to outsource a team of developers to build the module under a staff augmentation model. TopDevz deployed three US-based senior-level Tableau resources within 12 days of request. Working 100% remotely, the TopDevz team of Tableau experts seamlessly integrated the existing in-house team and provided the missing expertise to complete the product.

The Outcome

TopDevz leveraged its in-house budget automation platform PULSE to keep the project budget on track and reduce wasteful spend. The TopDevz team completed their engagement in 6 months and the new module was deployed in November 2020. Currently used by over 1M users worldwide, it has been a great addition to the suite of project management tools, providing insights into projects and allowing better decision making supported by real-time data analysis.

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives. TopDevz leverages its in-house custom tool PULSE that detects 400+ potential data point failures related to software development, helping clients gain unprecedented insights in real-time. The PULSE solution is heavily integrated with Atlassian's JIRA product.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Rossignol

[email protected]

888-TOP-DEVZ

