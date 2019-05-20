TopDog Learning Group, LLC and "The Gay Leadership Dude" Proudly Announce the Official Book Launch of Pride Leadership: Strategies for the LGBTQ+ Leader to be the King or Queen of their Jungle

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Gay Leadership Dude," Dr. Steve Yacovelli, is proud to announce the official launch of his new book, "Pride Leadership" on June 5th, 2019. Just in time for Pride Month, the book will "come out" at an official launch party in conjunction with the Central Florida LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Metropolitan Business Association (MBA).

"As we [the LGBTQ+ Community] continue to fight for equality and social justice in our world, it occurred to me that we aren't' doing enough to cultivate our collective leadership awesomeness. And there's very little focus on developing this talent specifically for the LGBTQ+ Community, especially in a contemporary, mainstream business book. So, leveraging my twenty-five-plus years as a leadership and change management consultant, I wrote Pride Leadership for us to collectively grow those leadership skills," says Dr. Steve Yacovelli, also known as "The Gay Leadership Dude." The foreword of the book was written by out State Representative of Pennsylvania Brian K. Sims.

"Am I saying in Pride Leadership that my straight brothers and sisters aren't good leaders? Of course not!" he says with a laugh. "But I started to think about the LGBTQ+ Community and our shared experiences through the lens of what I see that makes someone effective as a leader in today's workplace, and it hit me: LGBTQ+ folks—in general—naturally have a lot of the skills and experience it takes to be effective leaders. Whether that's having empathy, being authentic, or knowing how to communicate effectively to a variety of audiences, through our shared journey we've had practice in many of these areas. And we can channel that experience into being a more effective and inclusive leader and work and beyond," he explains.

The book is the start of what Dr. Yacovelli calls a "gay leadership movement." In conjunction with the book, a six month "LGBTQ+ Pride Leadership Academy" is being created that will blend face-to-face, online, and self-paced learning experiences to cultivate and grow leadership competencies. The Academy launches later this summer. The book is available June 5th at: www.SteveOnAmazon.com

(from the book's back cover):

As a member of the LGBTQ+ Community, did you know that you naturally have some amazing leadership skills inside you, based upon your experience, that you may not be capitalizing on?

Now, it's not to say that our straight brothers and sisters don't have the potential to be rock star leaders, but—through many of our shared experiences being LGBTQ+ folks—we've had the opportunity to truly develop such skills as leveraging empathy, shaping our culture, being courageous, and being authentic. These skills are some of the most sought-after leadership competencies in the workplace today … and they're already inside you, dear LGBTQ+ professional!

Based upon over twenty-five years' experience in the leadership development, change management, and diversity and inclusion consulting space, Dr. Steve Yacovelli identifies the six leadership traits—being authentic, leading with courage, having empathy, effective communication, building relationships, and influencing organizational culture—that can greatly increase any LGBTQ+ Leader's effectiveness, and ways in which you as an LGBTQ+ Leader can increase your own leadership potential through cultivating these six leadership competencies.

Whether you're a seasoned senior executive or a just-starting-out shiny new leader, Pride Leadership is your stop to hone your natural LGBTQ+ leadership awesomeness, gather a few kernels of wisdom to immediately apply in your workplace, and amp up your leadership-self to be just that much better-er.

In short: you'll be a more effective, impactful, and inclusive leader after reading this book.

Oh, and you'll have a good time learning along the way, too!

