TOPDON US Innovates RLink J2534 with More Robust Technology, Features for Increased Application and Flexibility

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON US (https://www.topdon.us/) has innovated two of the company's most popular products, the RLink J2534 (https://www.topdon.us/products/rlink-j2534) and TopScan (https://www.topdon.us/products/topscan) with more robust technology and features for greater use and flexibility. Developed using customer feedback, the RLink J2534 now offers the diagnostic capabilities of the TopScan in addition to its robust programming and coding functionality. RLink J2534 and RLink X7 owners now get one year of the TopScan app access free (a $99 value). The newly innovated RLink J2534 is now available through TOPDON's national distribution network.

TOPDON RLink J2534

"We go to great lengths to listen to our customer feedback," said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US. "Our customers use our products every day, so their feedback is critical in helping us identify opportunities for improvement. Every enhancement we deliver, like the updates made to the RLink J2534, are a direct reflection of the insights our customers share with us."

Now available with TopScan software that performs all 10 modes of OBD2 testing, the RLink J2534 is one of the most cost-effective programming and diagnostic tools on the market. Through the Topscan software integration, it offers instant access to crucial information for thousands of vehicles while also fully supporting all J2534 protocols, ensuring compatibility with OEM reprogramming and diagnostic functions.

"The enhancements we've made to the RLink J2534 ensure it will continue to deliver real value and adapt to our customers evolving needs," said Schnitz. "Over the last eight years in the North American market, TOPDON has constantly sought a higher standard of performance, at a price point that doesn't break the bank. The improvements we've made to the RLink J2534 are evidence of the trust we have in our customers and how we are leading in a rapidly changing marketplace."

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

