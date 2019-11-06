TopFire Media Releases Digital Marketing E-Book for Franchise Brands

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TopFire Media, a leading integrated digital marketing and public relations agency specializing in the franchise industry, today announced the release of its latest e-book "10 Must-Haves When Hiring a Franchise Marketing Agency." The e-book highlights six key points of focus in a company's franchise development process and specifies 10 expectations brands should have when hiring a marketers.

"TopFire Media is unmatched in providing the powerful combination of digital marketing tactics and public relations campaigns that grow both reputations and leads for franchise brands of all sizes," said Matthew Jonas, President of TopFire Media. "Our latest e-book provides an important road map to follow when shopping around for a firm to market your franchise brand, drive traffic to your website and generate qualified leads. Brands will find it a valuable starting point for defining and expanding their brand reputations."

"10 Must Haves…" is the latest e-book produced by TopFire Media for the franchise industry. In addition to a registering for a free website marketing assessment, brands can download the "Best Practices for Franchise Marketing & Sales" e-book at topfiremedia.com. The agency is uniquely qualified to work with franchises due to its relationship with sister company and top franchise consulting company iFranchise Group.

"We created TopFire Media to help franchise brands go the extra mile in promoting their brand messages, earn media and attract qualified buyers," said iFranchise Group CEO Mark Siebert, CEO of iFranchise Group, recently named the number one supplier in the franchise consulting and development category by Entrepreneur magazine. "Many of the top brands we work with have raved about the strategic approach and flawless execution of digital marketing and public relations campaigns designed by TopFire Media."

About TopFire Media:

TopFire Media is an award-winning, full-service franchise marketing agency that offers public relations, website development, SEM/SEO, content marketing, and digital lead generation expertise, with a focus on franchise lead generation. TopFire Media leverages the franchise industry expertise of iFranchise Group, as well as our own PR and digital marketing experience to help both emerging and mature franchise brands maximize their growth objectives by attracting high-quality leads. For more information, visit topfiremedia.com or call 708-249-1090.

Contact: Thomas J. McFeeley

228646@email4pr.com / 219.213.0402

SOURCE TopFire Media