TopFire Media Secures Spot in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise Supplier Ranking for Fifth Year in a Row

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TopFire Media, one of the nation's top franchise development marketing and public relations firms, was highly ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers annual survey for the fifth year in a row. TopFire Media, which works with franchisors and franchisees throughout the nation, was ranked #3 in the Franchise Marketing Category. The prestigious ranking, which is currently featured in the September issue of Entrepreneur and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, highlighting an often-overlooked aspect of the franchising industry: suppliers and vendors.

"Our entire team is thrilled to receive this ranking," said Matthew Jonas, President of TopFire Media. "It's an honor to continually receive this recognition from our clients and the franchise communities we serve. It inspires us to continue to offer excellent marketing services and strategies to help companies attain their business goals through franchise development."

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the most established brands in the industry. This year, a record 900-plus franchise brands participated, and suppliers were ranked based on survey results in areas of overall satisfaction, quality, cost, and value.

Founded in 2013, TopFire Media has helped dozens of businesses achieve their franchising goals with a holistic, multi-channel approach. The company's services include digital marketing, search engine optimization, public relations, social media advertising, email marketing, and more, all designed to help emerging and mature franchisors maximize their franchise growth objectives by attracting high-quality prospects. The company serves clients across a variety of industries, including hospitality, healthcare, fitness, legal, home services, food and beverage, insurance, pet services, real estate and more.

"Even in changing economic times, we are seeing more investors and entrepreneurs interested in the power of franchising and the value of franchise marketing," said Jonas. "As more franchises continue to emerge, it's more important than ever to have a strong franchise marketing strategy in place to gain the interest of potential franchisees and customers alike."

About TopFire Media

TopFire Media is a leading full-service, online digital marketing and public relations agency specializing in franchise marketing and franchise lead generation. The agency works with businesses of all sizes, offering franchise marketing services to emerging and established franchise brands nationwide. For more information, visit www.topfiremedia.com

