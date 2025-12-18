TOPFRESH Co., Ltd. Targets Global Markets with Natural Mineral-Based Storage Bags

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPFRESH Co., Ltd., a specialized manufacturer of plastic storage bags, is accelerating its global expansion by completing brand registration and launching sales on Amazon and Rakuten, marking its official entry into the U.S. and Japanese markets.

Founded in 2007 under the Dongoh Group, TOPFRESH specializes in producing storage bags designed to extend freshness and operates its proprietary brand, greenbags. The greenbags line utilizes natural mineral-based materials that help preserve freshness more effectively, earning positive responses from consumers in overseas markets.

A TOPFRESH representative stated, "Entering overseas markets is not simply about exporting products—it requires customized strategies tailored to local cultures and consumer trends." The company added that it plans to roll out large-scale marketing initiatives, including collaborations with local influencers and features in lifestyle magazines, to strengthen brand awareness in each market.

