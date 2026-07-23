TOPGOLF AND FIRST TEE STRENGTHEN COMMITMENT TO GROWING GOLF, SHAPING TOMORROW'S LEADERS

Industry-leading sports and entertainment platform renews long-time partnership with national youth development nonprofit

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and entertainment leader Topgolf today announced the renewal of its partnership with First Tee, the youth development organization that empowers young people by building character, confidence and resilience through the game of golf.

First Tee x Topgolf First Tee Logo

This announcement comes on the heels of First Tee's Game Changers Academy, of which Topgolf is a proud partner. The transformative teen leadership experience, which concluded this week in Minneapolis, focuses on self-awareness, community building and inclusive leadership. As a trustee and strategic partner for many years, Topgolf has supported numerous additional First Tee initiatives, creating meaningful impact through Chapter programming at more than 25 Topgolf venues, alumni engagement and venue activations. The Topgolf Media Network, the company's venue media division, also promotes First Tee's life and golf skills programs on more than 28,000 digital screens.

Building on this longstanding relationship, the renewed partnership will continue to leverage Topgolf's nationwide venue footprint alongside First Tee's proven youth development programs to introduce more kids and teens to golf while helping them build confidence, character and life skills both on and off the course.

To celebrate the renewed partnership, First Tee participants and alumni can receive $20 off game play at participating Topgolf venues nationwide through December 30. The offer is designed to make golf more accessible, encouraging young people to continue their golf journey in a fun, welcoming environment. With youth participation in golf increasing by 40% over the past five years, there has never been a more important opportunity to invest in the next generation and help foster a lifelong connection with the game and its inherent values.

The renewed collaboration reinforces Topgolf's commitment to creating 10 million new, committed golfers by 2030, with First Tee playing a key role in inspiring and developing the next generation of lifelong participants in the game.

"First Tee is one of the most trusted and influential organizations in youth golf, and our partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to the game and the life skills that come with it," said David McKillips, CEO of Topgolf. "As we work toward our goal of creating 10 million new, committed golfers by the end of the decade, including three million women golfers, we're proud to collaborate with partners who inspire participation, build confidence and support golfers at every stage of their journey."

"First Tee is proud to renew its partnership with Topgolf," said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. "Topgolf's welcoming environment provides young people with an engaging introduction to the game of golf. We remain grateful for Topgolf's steadfast support of First Tee initiatives and for providing opportunities for our young people to grow with confidence and purpose."

First Tee reaches more than 3.1 million kids and teens annually through a network of 150 U.S. Chapters, 2,000 program locations, 12,000 schools and youth centers, using golf as a vehicle to develop character, resilience and essential life skills.

To learn more or to find a participating Topgolf location near you, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play a round, visit www.topgolf.com.

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation ("First Tee")

The mission of First Tee is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. First Tee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR and many other organizations, foundations, companies and individuals. Over nearly 30 years, First Tee has reached millions of young people through its network of 150 Chapters, nearly 12,000 schools and nearly 2,000 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. The First Tee's Honorary Chair is legendary CBS Sports commentator, Jim Nantz.

For press information, contact:

Dan Wooters

GMS - North America

E: [email protected]

M: +1 201-919-7425

SOURCE Topgolf