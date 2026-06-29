TOPGOLF SWINGS INTO SUMMER 2026 WITH ITS BIGGEST SEASON OF VALUE AND PRIZES YET INCLUDING 50% OFF PLAY & GRAND PRIZE SWEEPSTAKES

June 29 - September 7, 2026, Enjoy Half-Price Golf, Sunday Funday, New Food and Drink Specials Debut, and One Lucky Winner Will Score the Ultimate Summer Sweepstakes Prize

DALLAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf is officially kicking off Summer 2026 with a lineup of unbeatable value, exciting experiences and can't-miss prizes designed to help Players make the most of the season.

Beginning June 29, guests can enjoy Half-Price Golf every Monday through Thursday at every Topgolf venue nationwide, making it easier than ever for friends, families and coworkers to get together and play all summer long.

Topgolf kicks off Summer with a lineup of unbeatable value, exciting experiences and can’t-miss prizes

Topgolf is also bringing back the fan-favorite Sunday Funday promotion, offering pricing starting at $20 per bay per hour – just $5 per person per hour for groups of four - and entertainment every Sunday to help families end the weekend on a high note. Pair with the Sunday Funday refreshed by Pepsi offer with just $1 Pepsis for the whole group with purchase of a shareable platter for an unbeatable value for family fun including play, food and drink.

Adding to the excitement, Topgolf is launching all-new Summer Drink Specials, available all day, every day at all Topgolf venues nationwide throughout the summer making Happy Hour Every Hour with low priced drinks starting with $5 Beers and $6 Margaritas! $5 Beers include Coors Light, Miller Light and Bud Light and $6 Standard Topgolf Margaritas, where available.

"Summer is all about spending time together, having fun and creating memorable experiences," said David McKillips, CEO at Topgolf. "Whether you're joining us for Half-Price Golf, Sunday Funday, Happy Hour or chasing the grand prize in our sweepstakes, there's never been a better time to visit Topgolf, the Ultimate Sports, Entertainment, and Golf Destination."

ULTIMATE SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES

To celebrate the season, Topgolf is introducing the Ultimate Summer Sweepstakes, giving one grand-prize winner the ultimate Topgolf experience package valued at $3,500, including:

One year of Topgolf play and membership benefits

Private golf instruction from a Topgolf Coach

A private Topgolf party for up to 12 friends and family members

VIP food and beverage package for the event

Exclusive Topgolf merchandise

The Ultimate Summer Sweepstakes promotion runs from July 6 through September 7, 2026, at participating Topgolf venues nationwide. Guests will automatically be entered to win when booking a reservation July 6 – September 7, 2026. Visit Topgolf.com/summersweeps for promotion details, venue participation and official sweepstakes rules.

How to Enter:

Book a bay between July 6 – September 7, 2026 for automatic entry at Topgolf.com

For a no purchase necessary option visit topgolf.com/summersweeps

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf