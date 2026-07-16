TOPGOLF LAUNCHES TOPGOLF MEDIA NETWORKS, EXPANDING INTO SPONSORSHIP, MEDIA AND LICENSING

New division transforms Topgolf's unmatched entertainment footprint into a connected media platform for brands, creators and strategic partners

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf today announced the launch of Topgolf Media Networks, a new Sponsorship, Media and Licensing division that marks the next evolution of the company's business—from a golf entertainment destination into a connected sports, entertainment, media and licensing platform.

New division transforms Topgolf's unmatched entertainment footprint into a connected media platform for brands, creators and strategic partners

The new division creates a single-entry point for brands seeking to engage more than 42 million guest who visit Topgolf annually, connecting them through immersive in-venue experiences, more than 28,000 digital screens, first-party audience data and original content and licensing opportunities. By bringing together sponsorship, media and licensing under one organization, Topgolf Media Networks enables marketers to build customized programs that span live experiences, digital engagement and branded storytelling.

"Topgolf has become much more than a place to play golf," said David McKillips, CEO of Topgolf. "More than 42 million guests and golfers come to our venues to compete, celebrate, socialize and connect. Topgolf Media Networks allows brands to become part of those experiences through creative partnerships that are measurable, authentic, and built around real consumer engagement."

Unlike traditional sponsorship models built around standardized packages, Topgolf Media Networks designs custom partnerships that align with each brand's unique objectives, target audiences, geographic priorities and business goals. The result is integrated campaigns designed to drive meaningful engagement throughout the consumer journey—from awareness and consideration to trial, conversion and long-term loyalty.

A Media Platform Built Around Participation

Topgolf Media Networks provides partners access to one of the most unique owned-and-operated media ecosystems in sports and entertainment, including:

More than 42 million annual guest visits

Over 100 Topgolf venues nationwide

Presence across 24 of the top 25 U.S. media markets

More than 28,000 digital screens throughout Topgolf venues

throughout Topgolf venues Owned digital channels and first-party consumer data

Original content and branded entertainment

Licensing opportunities that extend the Topgolf brand beyond the venue experience

Collectively, these assets position Topgolf Media Networks as a scaled platform capable of connecting brands with consumers before, during and after every visit.

A Different Kind of Audience

Topgolf's reach rivals—and in many cases exceeds—that of traditional U.S. sports properties. Topgolf's audience also represents a highly attractive and young consumer segment, with more than 42 million annual guest visits.

More importantly, guests aren't simply watching—they're participating. The average Topgolf visit lasts nearly two hours, creating an environment of active play, dining, celebration and social interaction that gives brands extended opportunities to connect with consumers throughout an entire experience rather than a single moment of passive viewing.

Connecting Physical Experiences With Digital Engagement

Topgolf Media Networks orchestrates a full-funnel approach by integrating experiential entertainment with digital engagement and first-party data, enabling brands to reach consumers across every stage of the customer journey. By connecting live experiences with digital engagement and first-party data, Topgolf Media Networks enables brands to reach consumers across every stage of the customer journey while delivering campaigns that extend well beyond the venue.

The launch reinforces Topgolf's continued evolution as one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands, creating new opportunities for advertisers, media partners and licensees while enhancing the experience for millions of guests nationwide.

For more information about partnership opportunities with Topgolf Media Networks, visit https://topgolf.com/medianetworks or contact Rodney Ferrell, VP of Partnerships at [email protected].

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the modern golf entertainment experience where friends and families connect through play, food, drinks and unforgettable moments. With more than 100 venues across the United States and internationally, Topgolf welcomes more than 42 million annual visits and continues to redefine how people experience the game through innovation, technology and hospitality.

SOURCE Topgolf